Just How Stupid Do They Think We Are?

The more I think about Joe Biden's pardon of his bagman/tax-cheat son, Hunter, the angrier I get — but maybe not for the reason you think.

As I'm sure you're well aware by now, père Biden's blanket pardon forgives all of Hunter's transgressions going back ten years, when father (then vice president) and son were both playing footsie with Vladimir Putin's old cronies in Kyiv. Burisma? Pardoned. Million-dollar tax evasion? Ditto. Gun offenses, all of it.

Then there's the Big Lie because it isn't Joe Biden without one.

"No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son," Biden said in a statement on Sunday, "and that is wrong."

Oh, please. Hunter was guilty of far more than he was ever convicted of. The Biden DOJ dragged its feet and let the worst offenses slip under the statute of limitations and only brought him to court after whistleblowers blew up the DOJ's sweetheart plea deal. If Joe had gotten his way — and he nearly did — there would have been no need for pardon.

And as my colleague Matt Margolis wrote earlier today, the pardon was just as much about protecting père as it was about forgiving son — "it was about preventing exposure of the Biden crime family's influence-peddling schemes."

Donald Trump called it "an abuse and miscarriage of Justice." Legal scholar Jonathan Turley wrote that Biden has "shredded any residue of veracity and credibility as president." In all fairness to Turley, did Biden ever have enough veracity and credibility to leave so much as a residue?

But here's the thing. The president's constitutional power to pardon for federal offenses is effectively unlimited. POTUS can pardon anyone for anything at any time and at his sole discretion. "He shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offences against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment," the Founders wrote. And that's that. So there's no sense in getting all upset about the Hunter Biden pardon, even though it's easily the most nepotistic and self-serving act in White House history — all wrapped in a shroud of lies about Trump.

Why am I so pissed off?

Let's go back to Turley, who also noted that when Biden was "running for reelection and denying that he would pardon Hunter, few believed him."

Few believed Biden... but many tried to get you to believe him.

Just to get started, here are nine full minutes of KJP repeating Biden's lie that he wouldn't pardon Hunter — and, no, I don't expect you to watch the whole thing.

Good morning X!



Here is NINE full minutes of KJP saying that Joe Biden wouldn't pardon Hunter Biden.



Yesterday, Joe Biden pardoned Hunter Biden not just for his felony firearms conviction, but for any crimes he committed from 2014 - 2024.



Is anyone surprised that she lied? pic.twitter.com/jWNLUJAhOM — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) December 2, 2024

But lying for the president is KJP's job. So, how about our watchdog press?

[PAUSE FOR LAUGHTER]

There are so many examples of the Complicit Media parroting Biden's unbelievable promise, but CNN's John Harwood was probably the most blatant example:

people who insist Biden will pardon Hunter after specifically ruling it out are telling on themselves



they can't imagine someone acting on principle and keeping his word — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 13, 2024

We weren't just assured that Biden would never do the thing we all knew he would, we were scolded for knowing that Biden would do the thing we all knew he would do.

Here's another nine-minute supercut of the press serving Biden's you-know-what as Shinola:

One of the best supercuts ever.



President Biden won't pardon Hunter because Joe Biden is a man of great character! 🤣😂pic.twitter.com/lM8aTRGrq5 — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 2, 2024

Yet the press wonders why its credibility is as residual as Biden's veracity.

If I got your anger all worked up, too, I'd like to offer this Dank Brandon clip to help put a smile back on both our faces.

🚨Breaking Now🚨: President Joe “Dank Brandon” Biden addresses the pardon of his son, Hunter Biden: pic.twitter.com/exHt9r6AnR — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) December 2, 2024

Now, if you'll pardon me, shortly, I have a VIP Gold Live Chat — aka Five O'Clock Somewhere — to do with Stephen Kruiser.

