Democrats to Kamala: Please, Just Stop

Let's be honest with ourselves: Kamala Harris's was never presidential material. If not for Willie Brown, who knows if she would have ever even made it into politics? Joe Biden himself admitted that he chose her for his vice president because he wanted a woman of color. And if Nancy Pelosi is to be believed, Harris was never even meant to be the Democrats' nominee in 2024.

But we were all stuck with her for a few months anyway. And now she won't go away. At least it's good for a laugh.

When I heard she and the second gentleman had flown off to Hawaii for a $ 1,300-a-night vacation after the election, I kind of figured they might stay there. Or, at least, that the White House might hope everyone assumed she did and that no one would ask about her for the remainder of the Biden administration. It would be easy for her to disappear. Heck, the actual president does it all the time. And it's not like she's actually done much of anything as vice president to leave a gaping hole. Plus, it seems like most Democrats, particularly the most powerful ones, want to forget she exists.

But last week, just before Thanksgiving, Harris came back from her journey into obscurity one more time to release what can only be described as a drunk dial to the nation, complete with video. Our own Stephen Green breaks it down pretty hilariously here. Or you can watch the video for yourself on X:

By now, we know that Harris raised a whopping $1.5 billion for her campaign and blew it all in less than 15 weeks. Well, she actually blew more than "it all." She supposedly ended up with $20 million in debt. Democrat megadonor John Morgan marveled at the Harris campaign's "keys to the candy store" mentality during a recent NewsNation interview, adding, "I think this disqualifies her forever. If you can’t run a campaign, you can’t run America." (Are you just now figuring this out, John?)

And it gets worse. Harris is still begging people for money. The New York Post reported receiving an email from the Harris campaign stating, "With Trump nominating MAGA loyalists left and right, there is nothing more important than making sure we can fight back and hold him accountable. That's why we need you to step up today. Yes, today. Our records show that you haven’t pitched in to support our Harris Fight Fund program yet. We know the election didn’t turn out as we’d hoped, but we’re not backing down."

The Washington Examiner reported that another email read, "Over the past few weeks, we have been in the states helping finish out recounts and making sure that every vote is counted. But the reality is, we need to see another surge of donations to allow us to continue building the foundation of resources needed to hold Trump accountable these next four years."

"On November 11, the Harris Fight Fund sent an email to supporters warning that the Democrats needed more 'resources' to ensure every vote would be counted in races that were either too close to call or within the margin of recounts," reported the Spectator.

There are more, but you get the idea. The woman who gave all of her supporters' money to Beyonce, Oprah, and Al Sharpton is begging for more. Several Democrats have expressed their distaste. James Zogby, who is running for the position of Democratic National Committee vice chair, told Politico it's not a "good look" and doesn't send a "good message."

No kidding. It sounds like it's time for the Harris campaign to go gentle into that good night. And once it does, it will require a "full autopsy," Democratic strategist and consultant James Carville told the Post.