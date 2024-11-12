Nancy vs. Bernie: The Ultimate Democrat Showdown (and What It Means for the GOP)

It's a bad week to be a Democrat. Donald Trump will be president again. Republicans officially have control of the Senate and the House of Representatives. Minorities who typically vote Democrat left the party in droves. Liberals are throwing fits in the most productive of ways by shaving their heads, vowing not to have sex, and telling you not to talk to your Trump-loving relatives at Thanksgiving. And the party can't seem to agree on why they lost the election and what they need to do to fix it.

Advertisement

I enjoy kicking back and watching the infighting. It's fun to be on offense for a change. This election has given me the same kind of feelings I had when my beloved Georgia Bulldogs beat TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship 65-7 back in January 2023. And I especially enjoy watching two of the party's most prominent members, Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders, battle it out in a very public forum.

It all started when Sanders took to X after the election results were announced to scold the Democrats for abandoning "working class people."

Pelosi didn't like what Sanders said, and she let it be known when she appeared on the New York Times podcast "The Interview" on Saturday: "With all due respect, and I have a great deal of respect for him, for what he stands for, but I don't respect him saying that the Democratic Party has abandoned the working class families. That's where we are."

She went on to tout the whole tired "Joe Biden's policies have been great; Trump only helps the rich" narrative — that I'm assuming most people don't actually buy, given the election results — as proof. According to her, "cultural issues" are why the Democrats lost the election. "Well, there are cultural issues involved in elections as well. Guns, God, and gays — that’s the way they say it," she said during the interview.

Advertisement

Oh, and it's also Biden's fault. "Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race," Pelosi suggested. She also said that the plan had been to hold an open primary but that Biden endorsed Kamala Harris immediately after bowing out of the race, making it impossible.

You're running out of straws to grasp, Nancy.

But this wasn't the end of the back-and-forth between the octogenerians. Sanders appeared on "Meet the Press" on Sunday and fired back at Pelosi, using examples he felt proved his point, like raising the minimum wage.

On Monday, it became quite clear that Pelosi isn't likely to win this argument, as everyone from the ladies at "The View" to former Biden aides jumped in and blamed her for pushing Biden out of the race in the first place. A few more weeks, and Pelosi may not have any friends at all, especially not in the Democratic Party.

And while it's fun for those of us who voted for Trump to sit back and watch these people fight amongst themselves, we can't get too cocky. We can't become complacent.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez handily won her re-election bid in New York's far-left 14th Congressional district with nearly 69% of the vote, and with many of her supporters also voting for Trump. AOC took to social media this weekend to ask her supporters one question: Why?

Advertisement

She received numerous responses and posted many of them on Instagram, including "It’s really simple… Trump and you care for the working class" and "Voted Trump, but I like you & Bernie. I don’t trust either party establishment politicians."

Related: What Happened in AOC's District Will Shock You

And this is where I feel we must take notice. A couple of days before the election, I wrote about how our country is no longer in a battle between Republicans and Democrats. It's "Us vs. Them." It's the American people vs. the establishment. It's the Nancy Pelosis of the world and their special interest groups vs. the Donald Trumps who aren't afraid of anyone.

And that sort of change is exactly what people want, whether they're Democrat, Republican, liberal, conservative, red, blue, left, right, etc. And that's why Trump won with a sweeping majority of both electoral votes and the popular vote.

But it's not enough to win. Trump and the GOP and all of us who have voted this way for years must deliver. We must welcome the newcomers with open arms and prove to them that they made the right decision. We can't just tell them what we stand for; we have to show them. They need to see for themselves a booming economy, a strong border, national security, freedom, liberty, freedom again, and the American exceptionalism that we've all believed in for decades. Otherwise, the left may eventually grow wise to all of this and find their own version of Donald Trump who their side of the establishment can't control (assuming Bernie Sanders will one day stop running for office. I mean, he's 83. It's gotta happen at some point, right?).