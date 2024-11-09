What Happened in AOC's District Will Shock You

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has had many things to say about Trump both before and after the results of the 2024 presidential election were announced, and none of them have been positive. For example, last week, she said that if you want to know what the US will look like under Trump, "just look at Putin's Russia." The day after the election, she said the country is entering a "very, very, very difficult, challenging time." She also blamed "sexism" for Trump's sweeping win over Kamala Harris.

But AOC may want to take a closer look at her own district before she opens her mouth again.

New York's 14th Congressional district sits in New York City and covers parts of Queens and The Bronx. A little over half of the population has a Latin or Hispanic background, and it's generally known to be pretty far-left. In 2020, Biden carried the district with 77.2% of the vote, while Trump earned just 22%.

This year, however, things shifted in the opposite direction. Harris earned just 64.8% of the vote, while Trump earned 33.4%, an almost 24-point swing. It's also the first time in the 21st century that a Democratic presidential candidate has won less than 70% of the vote in that district.

Of course, New York City and the entire state of New York, while remaining blue, saw an increase in Republican voters this past week. Harris earned 55.8% of the vote, compared to Trump's 44.2%. In 2020, Biden won 60.9% of the vote, while Trump earned 37.8%.

AOC herself easily won her own congressional race, beating Republican Tina Forte with 68.9% of the vote compared to just 31.1%, and I don't expect New York's 14th to become a GOP haven anytime soon, but you never know. If the country continues on its current path, and Democrats continue on their current path, it could very well happen.

The left doesn't seem to understand that people want secure borders, a safe country, and a thriving economy more than they want free-for-all abortions and a female president, no matter how terrible she is, just because she's a female. Fox News reported just yesterday that "an illegal migrant who was released into the country after being encountered at the border by federal agents" was charged with killing his landlady, a naturalized citizen from the Dominican Republic and mother of four who lived in AOC's district. 20-year-old Deiby Vidal Carrillo had a "troubled past" in his native Columbia before he was allowed into the US without proper vetting to continue his crime spree, according to Fox.

It's a troubling incident, but AOC and other Dems seem to want to turn a blind eye to situations like this and scream about sexism that doesn't exist. Let them keep it up. If November 5 was any indication, people are waking up to this nonsense and truth and common sense are prevailing.

