BREAKING: Republicans Will Keep Control of the House





It's official: Republicans will maintain control of the House of Representatives for the next term. Decision Desk HQ called the race for Arizona's 6th Congressional District for Republican Juan Ciscomani and shortly thereafter called the House for Republicans.

Decision Desk HQ projects that Republicans have won enough seats to control the US House.#DecisionMade: 7:13pm ET pic.twitter.com/5kHtX4vD27 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 12, 2024

At publishing time, Republicans had 218 seats to the Democrats' 209. While there are still a few outstanding races, they would not be enough for Democrats to take the House.

In 2024, every seat in the House and 34 Senate seats were up for re-election.

Prior to Election Day, Republicans had a razor-thin majority in the House, 212-220, with three vacancies.

Fourteen Republicans and 11 Democrats were considered to be in toss-up races ahead of the election, and due to redistricting, five open seats were predicted to flip.

Ahead of the election, Decision Desk HQ had predicted that Republicans had only a 52% chance of maintaining control of the House, but that changed once vote totals began coming in.

With this call, Republicans will now control the House, Senate, and the White House. A unified government would essentially neutralize the Democrats' political agenda. If Trump can find a way to work with his Republican counterparts in the House and Senate this time around, he could notch significant policy wins and make his America First agenda happen. Some of the items on Trump's platform include:

Seal the border and stop the migrant invasion

End inflation, and make America affordable again

Make America the dominant energy producer in the world, by far

Stop outsourcing, and turn the U.S. into a manufacturing superpower

Large tax cuts for workers, and no tax on tips

Defend our Constitution, our Bill of Rights, and our fundamental freedoms, including freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the right to keep and bear arms

End the weaponization of government against the American people

Cancel the electric vehicle mandate and cut costly and burdensome regulations

Cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, radical gender ideology, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children

Secure our elections, including same-day voting, voter identification, paper ballots, and proof of citizenship

It's an ambitious agenda that will require unifying Republicans across all three branches of government to get any of it passed.

Speaker Mike Johnson, who appeared with Trump at Mar-a-Lago last Wednesday, said the Republican caucus is ready to go: “House Republicans stand ready and prepared to immediately act on Trump’s America First agenda to improve the lives of every family, regardless of race, religion, color, or creed, and make America great again."

