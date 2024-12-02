MSNBC Analyst Wants Biden to Preemptively Pardon Jack Smith, DOJ Lawyers

So, to nobody's surprise, President Biden's handlers decided to save their charge's son by having him issue a pardon, rather conveniently going all the way back to when Hunter started "working" at Burisma over in Ukraine.

After all, what better way to spite Le Bad Orange Man, who is coming back into the White House in January, than by preventing him from going after the Biden Crime Family's bagman?

Amidst the noise from the usual suspects telling us not to believe our lying eyes and ears about Biden going back on his word not to pardon Hunter, some lady on MSNBC (my apologies for not knowing who she is; there's no name in the clip) is saying he should take it a step further and issue preemptive pardons for Jack Smith and a bunch of Department of (In)Justice lawyers.

Yes, really.

Nick Sortor posted the clip to X, where this woman said the following:

I hope that President Biden will also issue preemptive pardons to all of those people threatened by the un-justice (by the way, it's supposed to be "injustice") of what will become the Department of Justice under the Trump Administration. That, of course, includes Jack Smith and all of his staff, many Department of Justice lawyers. It includes President Biden himself, although we don't know that anyone can legally pardon themselves. He will need a pardon because he is going to be harassed and charged for no crimes whatsoever. Donald Trump promised that.

Sortor's assessment about how this indicates everyone knows Joe and Hunter were doing some shady stuff is not wrong since if they really did do nothing wrong, why don't Democrats let Republicans investigate them and turn up nothing? Why not even let them go to trial and make them look dumb when Joe and Hunter walk (assuming the DOJ wasn't already covering it all up for them)?

My friend Victoria Taft just wrote a whole article about how Hunter's laptop, which was falsely labeled "Russian disinformation" back in 2020, has evidence that he committed hundreds of crimes, including the graft with his old man Joe, such as the lying on a background check to buy guns, transporting hookers, doing crack, and generally being a sleazeball that other sleazeballs envy.

As Matt Margolis also noted, the reason Joe pardoned Hunter is really to save his own rear end and try to prevent further investigation into their massive influence-peddling scheme going back to Burisma, as mentioned above.

Then again, Democrats are unnervingly good at defending the indefensible, so even if the Trump Administration or future historians and investigators can irrefutably prove that the Biden Crime Family isn't just a conservative talking point, they will still try and find some way to deny it.

