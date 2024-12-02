Seriously? The Liberal Media Is Actually Denying Biden Lied About Hunter's Pardon

It wasn't all that long ago that Democrats were citing Joe Biden's public refusals to pardon his son Hunter as proof that he respects the rule of law and lives by the creed that no one is above it. Then, Biden shattered that fantasy with a blanket pardon that was so broad it covered any and all crimes he may have committed over a period of 10 years and 11 months.

Some on the left are actually blasting Biden for the pardon, while others, predictably, are praising it, justifying it, and even going so far as to claim that despite countless on-the-record denials that he would ever pardon his son, Joe Biden didn't lie about it.

Naturally, Whoopi Goldberg on "The View" doesn't think Biden lied.

Whoopi on Biden's lie about the pardon: "STOP calling it a lie." pic.twitter.com/mQnQUegiqB — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 2, 2024

She wasn't alone. A similar sentiment was shared on CNN after Scott Jennings blasted the pardon.

"This is the worst possible thing a president could possibly do to his party and to the country. To sit for a year and say, 'I will not do this. I will not do this. The rule of law is sacred. We have to respect the justice system. We have to respect juries. We have to respect the guardrails and the norms of our democracy.'"

He went on to cite the litany of lies that have come from the Biden White House, such as inflation being transitory, the Afghanistan withdrawal was a success, Robert Hur was a liar, videos of Biden looking old and confused were cheap fakes, Biden had a cold during the debate, he’ll never drop out, and finally, that he’d never pardon Hunter.

"Every American, except the most partisan, brain-rotted people, are going to be outraged by this today," Jennings added. "He is going to leave office—you think 38-39 percent job approval is bad? Just you wait. Just you wait."

Karen Finney, a liberal analyst on the panel, tried to push back, but Jennings wasn’t having it.

“Are you fine with him sitting before the election all year and lying to the American people?” he asked.

“I don’t think that he was lying,” Finney insisted. “I think he made a decision after the fact and decided this was the right thing for him and for his family, period, full stop.”

Jennings couldn’t hold back his laughter.

NEW: Scott Jennings goes off on "brain-rotted" Democrats who are defending Biden's pardon of Hunter.



This CNN panel member got upset at him "hurling names." She claimed Biden never "lied" and Jennings absolutely LOST IT.



"Every American, except the most partisan, brain-rotted… pic.twitter.com/OV2i0cQVCq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 2, 2024

Finney, of course, is deluding herself. Hunter was found guilty back in June. What new information has come out that could realistically be spun as the reason for Joe Biden to "change his mind?" Nothing, of course. Let's not pretend this wasn't the plan all along.

