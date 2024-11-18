The Morning Briefing: Pennsylvania Sure Has Been Full of Surprises This Month

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Czerbelum devoted much of his spare time to rewriting Hallmark Christmas movie scripts, incorporating homicidal elves and the occasional lizard alien grandmother.

Now that I have had a couple of weeks to enjoy the fact that the United States of America has been pulled back from the edge of the commie cliff that the Democrats pushed it to, I've been spending some time thinking about my well-documented pessimism in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

I don't regret being pessimistic, largely because I don't really do regret. It also wasn't wholly unjustified; forty years of political activism can put one in a bit of a mood, after all. After the election debacles in 2020 and 2022, some trepidation was only natural. After a little bit of reflection, I've realized that my unease was emanating from a specific place: Philadelphia, PA.

Those who have been reading my stuff since 2020 are familiar with my frequent references to the Democrats' "Magic Mail-In Ballot Machine." Sometimes I would use the phrase when speculating about various election "irregularities" all over the country. Most often, however, I would say that it's in Philadelphia.

For those of us on this side of the political aisle, the City of Brotherly Love became the embodiment of all that went awry in the 2020 presidential election. When discussing this election, I couldn't shake the feeling that, if something went really wrong for Trump this year, it would start in Pennsylvania. A lot of people agreed with me. As we were doing our live blog while the results were coming in, everyone in the chat who was worried about the other shoe dropping was convinced that it would drop in the Keystone State.

I would like to take this opportunity to take back every bad thing I said about Pennsylvania this year.

The state got its act together a bit vis-à-vis elections and its voters delivered an irrevocable, crushing blow to whatever hopes Kamala Harris may have had. People on both sides considered Pennsylvania to be the most important of the "Blue Wall" states that Harris needed to hang onto. It really was something to behold.

There are still a few bad actors in the state, including Bob Casey, the incumbent senator who lost but refused to concede. His brazen attempt to steal the election by counting highly questionable, very late ballots was being aided and abetted by a cadre of shady county officials. This isn't 2020 Pennsylvania, though, and the nonsense is over. Matt has the story:

While they've managed to count a few illegal votes here and there, marginally chipping away at McCormick's lead, Casey remains without a path to victory. Now, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has stepped in, siding with the McCormick campaign to stop rogue counties from counting illegal ballots in an attempt to overturn the results of the election. "The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday ruled that undated or misdated mail-in and absentee ballots 'shall not be counted' by any of the state’s boards of elections — including in the handful of counties where Democratic officials already voted to defy the high court’s previous rulings on the matter in the middle of a high-stakes U.S. Senate race that’s headed to a recount," reports the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

My, what a difference four years can make.

The rot in Pennsylvania was so pervasive in 2020 that it's not surprising that some malcontents tried to carry on as if it were business as usual in an attempt to keep Casey in office. The lessons of this election are sinking in very slowly for most Democrats, it they're sinking in at all. Since their tricks aren't working anymore, I sincerely hope that they keep trying them.

What's amazing is that, each time Pennsylvania has had a chance to disappoint in this election, it hasn't. That's quite a turnaround. The Republicans' 2020 monster under the bed turned into the 2024 teddy bear. Or stuffed elephant, if you will.

We have said all along that this election was going to be very, very weird. It turned out to be the good kind of weird, which I've always been a big fan of. I'm glad that I was wrong about Pennsylvania. I've had a lot of fun there over the years; it would have been a shame to see it permanently sink into a blue hole.

Everything Isn't Awful

Cats, man.

Cats with other animals pic.twitter.com/etBouDC6XA — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 17, 2024

