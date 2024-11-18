Is the Stupid Party Finally Smartening Up?

For years now, we have had two dominant political parties in the U.S.: the Stupid Party and the Evil Party. The Evil Party sets the agenda and the direction for the country, and the Stupid Party makes a show of objecting but ultimately gives in to what the Evil Party wants while making a few minor quibbles about how some money could be saved here or there or about how the whole thing could be done more efficiently.

The Stupid Party does not, as a rule, set the agenda either in the cultural or the political sphere; that’s the job of the Evil Party. Even when the Stupid Party gains a majority, it behaves as if it were in the minority. Now, however, the Stupid Party is showing signs of getting a clue.

The Republicans, that is, the party of John McCain, Mitt Romney, Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, and so many others like them, is, of course, the Stupid Party. The Democrats, the party of abortion on demand until the moment of birth, men who claim they’re women dominating women’s sports, and class and gender warfare, is the Evil Party.

Ever since Dwight D. Eisenhower made it clear when he became president in 1953, after the Republicans had been out of power for two decades, that his administration would not attempt to roll back FDR’s New Deal programs, the Republican Party has been the junior partner in the U.S. government, following the left’s increasingly insane lead in everything. In the wake of Donald Trump’s victory and impending return to the White House, however, it is showing signs of getting tired of being the picked-on little brother. The GOP’s new spine is showing in its refusal to take the theft of a Pennsylvania Senate seat lying down.

Fox News reported Monday that “the Republican Party blasted Democrats on Monday for their refusal to concede the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, taking aim at three-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey for moving ahead with a costly recount effort, one they argue is a ‘blatant’ violation of state law.” That it is. As Peter Schweizer explained, Casey “got a judge to allow over a thousand ballots that had previously been discarded because they had some associated with felons.” And as Matt Margolis noted, “the way he does it is by getting judges to allow illegal votes to be counted — which is exactly what is happening.”

The old gatekeepers of the Stupid Party would likely have let the theft happen and welcomed Casey back into the Senate. But some of Trump’s fighting spirit seems to have rubbed off on others in the party. A recount is going on in Pennsylvania, but Republican officials “have argued that the results have been decisive and that Casey lacks any achievable path to victory in the recount.” That does indeed seem to be the case. As of Monday afternoon, Casey trailed by 17,500 votes, which is a lot to make up in a recount. Republicans are presumably watching to make sure that Democrats don’t “find” previously uncounted boxes of ballots that are all, mirabile dictu, marked for Casey.

The GOP has also “petitioned the state Supreme Court not to count mail-in ballots with either incorrect or missing dates in key counties across the state, including Bucks County, Center County, and Delaware County.” Pennsylvania Republican Party Chair Lawrence Tabas said, with good reason: "What’s taking place in these counties is absolute lawlessness.” Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley added: “Let’s be clear about what’s happening here: Democrats in Pennsylvania are brazenly trying to break the law by attempting to count illegal ballots. They are doing this because they want to steal a Senate seat. This is the exact kind of left-wing election interference that undermines voter confidence.”

Bravo, Whatley, and kudos for finding some spine. The pushback on the attempt to steal the Pennsylvania Senate seat for Bob Casey differs markedly from the Republican National Committee’s comparatively passive response to the numerous highly questionable features of the 2020 election (to say nothing of 2022). Has the Republican Party finally decided to stop being the Stupid Party? That remains to be seen, but it is refreshing to see some evidence that we still have an actual two-party system in this country, rather than the continuing and uninterrupted reign of the establishment uniparty.