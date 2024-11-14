After Losing His Race, Bob Casey Is Trying to Steal the Election

Last week, David McCormick triumphed over three-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey in Pennsylvania’s Senate race. The Associated Press called the race for McCormick on Thursday afternoon, yet Casey still hasn’t conceded. The race was undeniably tight and triggered an automatic recount.

Here’s what we know about recounts: they rarely change the outcome of a race, but when they do, they almost always uncover just enough votes to give Democrats the victory.

Some prime examples of this are the 2005 Washington state gubernatorial election and the 2008 Senate race in Minnesota. But those races were decided by mere hundreds of ballots. McCormick’s lead stands at roughly 25,000 votes — way too large for even the shadiest of recounts to realistically flip the outcome.

On top of that, Philadelphia’s votes are all counted, including provisional ballots. There are more provisional ballots to be counted elsewhere but likely not enough for Casey to prevail.

Some of the more recount ballot dumps have favored McCormick.

New ballot dumps. Lehigh County and Northampton County. Key areas for casey to do well in: 3200 provisional and overseas ballots dumped, @DaveMcCormickPA won them by 150 votes.



It's over@markdharris @tencor_7144 @PAforMcCormick @Matt_Gruda https://t.co/hxWDwTwNqY — Gaius Julius Caesar (@16dalesdeadbug) November 13, 2024

That hasn’t stopped Bob Casey’s team from trying to steal the election.

For starters, he enlisted the help of the notoriously sleazy Democrat elections lawyer Marc Elias to try to steal the election from Senator-elect McCormick, and Elias is reportedly “judge shopping” like he did in 2008 to help Al Franken win his Senate seat in Minnesota.

“He got a judge to allow over a thousand ballots that had previously been discarded because they had some associated with felons,” explained Peter Schweizer on Breitbart’s “Drill Down” podcast. “That’s why a lot of people think that Al Franken shouldn’t have been seated in the Senate in the first place because of illegal votes. And [Elias] is on the job in Pennsylvania.”

And the way he does it is by getting judges to allow illegal votes to be counted — which is exactly what is happening.

"Dave McCormick won this election and is already participating in Senate orientation meetings. Meanwhile, Democrat officials and scam lawyers are aiding and abetting Bob Casey's shameful attempts to steal back a Senate seat which he lost decisively," RNC Chairman Mike Whatley said in a statement. "The RNC is filing a motion in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to ensure that Pennsylvania's democratic process is not undermined by the inclusion of illegal ballots in the final vote count."

He added, "Pennsylvanians are ready to move forward with Dave McCormick representing them in the Senate as Bob Casey torches whatever legacy he had with these anti-democratic schemes."

Meanwhile, the Casey campaign is accusing Republicans of trying to disenfranchise voters.

"David McCormick and his allies are trying to disenfranchise Pennsylvania voters with litigation designed to throw out large tranches of votes that they've admitted in legal filings could impact the outcome of the election,” Bob Casey’s campaign manager Tiernan Donohue, said in a statement. “Senator Casey wants all Pennsylvanians' voices to be heard as local county election officials continue to count votes. This democratic process must be allowed to play out to determine the result of this election."

Call it irony or hypocrisy, but Elias's website features an article bashing Eric Hovde, who hasn't conceded his Senate race in Wisconsin due to reports of election irregularities.