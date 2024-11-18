Kamala Spent Even More Money on Oprah Than We Originally Heard

Matt Margolis | 10:32 AM on November 18, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Earlier this month, we learned that Kamala Harris paid Oprah just over a million dollars for the town hall event during which Oprah formally endorsed Kamala.

Well, it wasn't just over a million dollars. It was more than double what we were originally told, according to a report from Fox News.

"FEC filings, first reported by the Washington Examiner, show the Harris campaign made two $500,000 payments to Winfrey’s Harpo Productions on Oct. 15, a month after Winfrey's town hall with Harris and weeks before the pair appeared at a Harris Philadelphia rally," the report explains. "Now, two sources have told The New York Times the full price of the event with Winfrey was closer to $2.5 million."

Harris' campaign spent $1.5 billion, or $100 million per week during her 15-week presidential run, according to the Times. Democrat donors say they are still being bombarded with requests, and the Democratic Party is reportedly $20 million in debt from the failed campaign. 

Some of the reported spending included nearly $9,000 in ice cream from high-end shops like Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream and Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams.

Harris' campaign reportedly used almost $15,000 on food delivery services such as Uber Eats and DoorDash from July through the end of the race in early November, the Times reported.

During a two-week period in October, Harris' campaign reportedly spent $2.6 million on travel aboard private jets. 

The campaign also spent $900,000 to reserve ad space on Las Vegas' Sphere in the final week of the election, although she still lost Nevada by three points.

The bulk of the extravagant spending reportedly went to celebrity appearances and performances and influencer partnerships meant to boost campaign events.

As we previously reported, Oprah has denied being paid anything at all for endorsing Kamala. "Not true," Oprah told TMZ. "I was paid nothing, ever." 

A Harpo Productions spokesperson acknowledged to Variety that the company took money from the campaign but claimed it was for "production costs."

"Oprah Winfrey was at no point during the campaign paid a personal fee, nor did she receive a fee from Harpo," the spokesperson said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

A deep dive into Kamala's spending reports shows that the campaign was horrifically wasteful when it came to spending. Aside from reckless spending on extravagances, the campaign staff carried inflated salaries, with Trump campaign equivalents making significantly less money yet running a more solid campaign.

Related: Where Did Kamala’s Billion Dollars Go?

As PJ Media's Robert Spencer previously noted, Kamala spent "over $15 million to hire the parade of icky celebrities she trotted out to boost attendance at her allies." She even spent six figures to create the set for the Call Her Daddy podcast — an absurd waste of money just so that Kamala didn't have to travel to Los Angeles to record it in-studio.

If the Harris-Walz campaign was this reckless with its own campaign money, imagine how reckless it would be with your money.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

