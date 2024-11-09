Where Did Kamala’s Billion Dollars Go?

Kamala Harris raised an astonishing amount of money, but it’s all gone. Where did it all go?

It was a magnificent day for the American republic when Kamala Harris lost the election, not just because she’s a vapid tool of sinister Marxist forces, but because her campaign raised the staggering sum of one billion dollars, nearly three times what the Trump campaign raised. This makes her loss all the more a cause for rejoicing, for it proved that elections can’t simply be bought, and that money doesn’t (entirely) rule American politics.

Advertisement

Now that the election is (mostly) a thing of the past, however, the big question is this: what did the Harris campaign do with all that money? The Harris campaign is now in debt, which is quite a feat just weeks after you raise a billion dollars. So what do Kamala and Co. have to show for all that dough they’ve apparently been spreading around with such abandon?

Not all that much, apparently, and what we do know about what they shelled out on isn’t good. We can all be thankful that these people didn’t get their hands on the federal budget (although a lot of them, of course, already have their hands on it), because they would without any doubt have squandered our taxpayer dollars on frivolities and idiocy similar to what the Harris campaign threw away its billion to buy.

Most of it went for advertising, which is a reasonable expenditure for a presidential campaign. The Washington Examiner reported Friday that “the Harris campaign and its affiliated committees dropped more than $654 million on advertising from July 22 to Election Day, whereas Trump spent $378 million, or 57% less, in the same category, according to data from AdImpact.” A good chunk of what was left went for polling and travel, which is reasonable, but the Harris campaign wasn’t going to risk getting dirty by hobnobbing with the hoi polloi: the travel expenses includes payment to “a private jet company called Advanced Aviation.”

Advertisement

Neo-Marxist apparatchiks don’t come cheap, and so the Harris camp shelled out a princely $56.6 million for payroll and the accompanying taxes. On top of that, Kamala and her henchmen plunked down $12.8 million for “political, digital, and media consultants,” all of whom promptly proved that they don’t know their own business and are wildly overpaid.

To get some idea of how disproportionate that is, note that the Trump campaign spent all of $9 million on payroll. There are some very wealthy Commies out there today courtesy of Kamala Harris, although to be sure, her campaign employed far more people than Trump’s did.

Harris also spent over $15 million to hire the parade of icky celebrities she trotted out to boost attendance at her allies, and sent a cool million to Oprah Winfrey for hosting a town hall with her and appearing at her final rally. Oh, you thought Oprah was appearing out of conviction, love for our country, and thoughtful support for the candidate she thought would best lead us through the perilous coming four years? Come on, man!

OMG the Harris campaign spent six figures on building the set for the Call Her Daddy podcast appearance. No wonder she didn't get any votes. Imagine trusting her with more important decisions than uncentered gold letters. @gekaminsky @dcexaminer https://t.co/CHGHe7Tqyb pic.twitter.com/wCt8SOqPpL — Cassie Scher (@cassiescher) November 8, 2024

Advertisement

Worst of all, however, was the fact that “the Harris campaign spent six figures on building a set for Harris’s appearance on the popular Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper. The interview came out in October and was reportedly filmed in a hotel room in Washington, D.C.” Wait a minute. Doesn’t this notorious sex podcast have a studio? Yes, but it’s in Los Angeles, and apparently Kamala and her minions decided that it would be better to spent over a hundred thousand dollars to build a new set rather than have the candidate fly all the way out to a state she already had in the bag.

Related: Where Are the Missing 11 Million Voters?

The set that the Harris campaign built was not exactly a masterpiece. The Daily Caller asked trenchantly: “How the heck could this have cost six figures? How? The chairs, shelves, and knick-knacks on the shelves are ugly and cheap-looking, like Chinese-made Amazon basics furniture. In a couple of trips to the local Home Depot, the boys and I could whip up something better with a fraction of the budget. Although $100,000 is a drip in an ocean of billions, it’s emblematic of the poor spending choices of the campaign that got them nowhere. Also, to spend it for an hour-long appearance on a trashy sex podcast? What an utter waste of money and time.”

Advertisement

“An utter waste of money and time.” Now there’s a fitting epitaph to the entire Kamala Harris presidential campaign.