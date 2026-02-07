The Truth About the ‘Racist’ Video Trump Posted That the Left Doesn’t Want You to Know

The uproar over the Trump video tells you more about the left’s narrative machine than it does about what actually happened. What they want you to see is “Trump posts racist monkey video about the Obamas.” What they do not want you to see is context, intent, or basic honesty about how the clip ended up on his Truth Social feed in the first place.

Let’s get something out of the way: the post should never have been made, and whoever was responsible was careless for not previewing the entire video first.

The original post from Trump’s Truth Social account was about voter fraud and election integrity, not about the Obamas.

The clip featured Colonel Phil Waldron talking about problems with Dominion and Smartmatic voting systems, which is exactly the kind of content that sends Democrats and their media allies into a complete meltdown on its own. After more than a minute of election-fraud material, a preexisting Lion King–style meme sequence auto-played at the end, showing various political figures as jungle animals, including Barack and Michelle Obama briefly depicted as monkeys. That tail-end meme lasted only a few seconds, and was tacked onto the fraud content like a reels-style add‑on.

Here’s the source of Trump’s Truth post.



It’s a downloadable video that Trump then reuploaded. The Lion King meme briefly appears at the end—after one whole minute—and was likely never seen by Trump.



Every journalist who peddled this hoax should be fired for malpractice. https://t.co/CFbKU4wTf0 pic.twitter.com/WaWpMumSOv — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 6, 2026

Of course, if you believed the posts of left-wing social media influencers, elected Democrats, and media outlets posting about it, you would think it was just the video of the Obamas that was posted, as if that had been the intention of the post. It was not.

It’s pretty clear that the Obama Monkey video was a reels auto play at the end of a screen recording of an election fraud video which is the video Trump actually shared. pic.twitter.com/rQtNQsdOwa — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) February 6, 2026

Here is the part that keeps getting “forgotten” in the coverage. The Trump team did not create the monkey imagery. It came from an internet meme video that has been circulating for months, portraying Trump as the lion — the king of the jungle — with Democrats as Lion King–type characters and other primates, including Joe Biden as a monkey eating a banana.

The same video that depicts Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes, also depicts Joe Biden as a chimpanzee, Kamala Harris as a turtle, Hakeem Jeffries as a lemur, and Whoopie Goldberg as a hippo.



In other words, it's just more manufactured outrage from the desperate left. pic.twitter.com/E48O6vF0h0 — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) February 7, 2026

Someone had already edited all of that together, and a screen-grabbed version was posted on X. That pre-made meme was then downloaded and re-uploaded to Truth Social without anyone on the Trump team reviewing the entire video and seeing the few seconds of monkey imagery at the tail end. The watermark change alone gives away that this was two separate videos, with the Lion King video autoplaying at the end.

The White House initially responded by calling it what it was: a meme video. “This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from The Lion King. Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Friday.

That statement was exactly right. The reaction exposed what the left really cares about. They are happy to let a meme about Trump as a lion and Democrats as cartoon animals go viral as long as they can isolate a few frames and scream “racism” on command.

A senior official later admitted that a White House staffer had erroneously posted it and confirmed it had been taken down. The video stayed live for roughly 12 hours before it was removed. Whoever posted it should have watched the whole thing and noticed the ending. Sadly, this is kind of how things go with Trump’s social media accounts. Trump is no stranger to posting binges and saying things he shouldn’t. His reaction to the murder of Rob Reiner and his wife was is a prime example. But I’ve never really gotten the impression that Trump, or whoever else handles his social media when he’s not doing so, is being cautious about the links or videos being shared.

Still, this whole situation has once again exposed a blatant double standard on the part of the media and the left. Joe Biden has a long record of making racist comments during his career, even preceding his time in the White House. From his opposition to desegregation to his infamous “you ain’t black” comment during the 2020 campaign, none of that mattered to Democrats when they made him their nominee. Heck, Kamala Harris’s big moment of the 2020 Democratic primary was attacking Biden as a racist.

Flashback: The Top 7 Racist Comments Made by Joe Biden Over the Years

This controversy will fade. It was a communications screwup, not some grand act of racial malice, and the facts make that clear to anyone willing to look. Of course, it is still a reminder that Trump cannot afford sloppy mistakes in a media environment that salivates at every chance to shout “racist” during a crucial midterm election year. The left does not want you to know the whole story behind this video, because it would expose its selective outrage and its fear of the real issues Trump actually raised.

It doesn’t change the fact that the video should have been screened in its entirety first, but it’s not the blatant racism Democrats want you to believe it is, either.

