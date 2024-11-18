Oh, Thank Goodness — Joe and Mika Survived Their Trip to Trump's Death Camp

In the wee dark hours of Friday morning, President-elect Donald Trump's Goldshirt thugs stormed into the West Palm Beach home of MSNBC "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, abducted the couple at gunpoint, and immediately removed them to one of Literally Hitler™'s hastily erected concentration camps.

I'm kidding, of course. Mika and Joe spent a nice time with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate and expressed several differences of opinion, for which Trump had them sent immediately to Gitmo.

Not really. "We didn't see eye-to-eye on a lot of issues, and we told him so," Scarborough said Monday morning from his usual perch on the "Morning Joe" set, free from any obvious signs of abuse. "What we did agree on," Brzezinski added, "was to restart communications."

Before we continue, please allow me to remind you that everything is stupid.

"Don't be mistaken. We are not here to defend or normalize Donald Trump," Scarborough assured his audience of panty-wetting progressives. "We are here to report on him" and provide insights in "these deeply unsettling times."

Ha-ha. Too late. You can't spend eight years demonizing somebody as Literally Hitler™ and then enjoy drinks and snacks at his swanky Florida home, argue politely for a bit, and then leave freely without normalizing Trump.

Joe and Mika, you ignorant sluts (with apologies to Dan Aykroyd), your visit with Trump was entirely normal — and normalizing. American politicians do these little background talks with people like you all the time.

You were not brave souls venturing into the belly of a murderous beast, whose bloodlust is unprecedented in American politics. You're part of the well-paid, highly credentialed elite, kept on by MSNBC for your ability and willingness to instill completely unnecessary panic among some of America's most vulnerable and worst-informed citizens.

I'm sorry to have to tell you this, Mr. and Mrs. Morning Show Hosts, but you aren't the heroes of this story.

Readers here at PJ Media ought to know that MSNBC's Moronic Duo weren't the only ones to make such a discovery about their actual place in this non-drama.

Shortly after her devastating loss to Trump two weeks ago, some Kamala Harris campaign staffers went crying to Axios (Anxios?) about the failed candidate's post-election conference call "happy talk."

"Yeah, this sucks," Harris told her disappointed crew on the call. "We all just speak truth, why don't we, right? There's also so much good that has come of this." But one staffer told Axios that Harris was "detached from the reality of what happened... We are told the fate of democracy is at stake, and then the message was, 'We'll get them next time.'"

Well, yeah — that's how elections work.

I'm all out of sympathy for the likes of Joe and Mika, whose audience has cratered 40% since Trump won. As for those Harris staffers, they bought into obvious lies and then cried —anonymously! — to the press after reality intruded.

Back in October, Mark Halperin warned that Trump would likely win and that it would cause "the greatest mental health crisis in the history of the country."

It has begun.

