As It Turns Out, Childless Cat Ladies Kind of Like Trump

If you paid any attention to the mainstream media before the 2024 presidential election, you probably thought every single woman in the United States would vote for Kamala Harris because we all want free abortions every day, all day for life. I think Democrats running for office were convinced of this as well because they never seemed to campaign on much of anything else. And when they found out that men, particularly black and Latino men, were shifting towards Donald Trump, they really ramped up their female outreach with, you got it, more abortion talk.

They even paid celebrities like Beyonce millions of dollars to stand up and give cliched speeches that included lines like "“I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother...a mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies..." Yawn. Oh, and don't forget the creepy ad that featured Julia Roberts telling women that it was okay to vote differently from their husbands.

But a CNN exit poll shows that women weren't necessarily buying what Harris was selling, at least not single women. In 2020, 63% of single women voted for Biden, while 36% voted for Trump. According to the poll, in 2024, only 59% of single women voted for Harris, while 38% voted for trump.

It's only a few percentage points, but it is noteworthy. For the last 30-plus years, women in general have become increasingly likely to vote for Democrats, while men, who are more likely to vote for Republicans, have not really changed much in one direction or the other.

Throw in the whole "childless cat lady" situation, and it makes it even more interesting. Of course, I'm talking about a 2021 comment made by Vice President-elect JD Vance when he appeared on Fox News with Tucker Carlson. He was talking about the Democrats being anti-family and called Harris one of the "childless cat ladies” in charge who “want to make the rest of the country miserable too."

Unmarried female celebrities like Taylor Swift and Jennifer Aniston acted as though this was the most offensive thing they've ever heard, and Harris's own stepdaughter seemed to get her feelings hurt by the statement because she considers "Momala" her third parent. The media hammered it down our throats, but it obviously wasn't enough.

Look, I'm one of those childless cat ladies, I suppose. Well, I'm single and childless, though I'd say I'm much more of a dog person. Unlike the Taylor Swifts and Jennifer Anistons and Ella Emhoffs of the world, I don't have the privilege of letting a dumb comment like that persuade me to vote one way or another, especially not this year. My hurt feelings won't lower my grocery bill or make me feel safer in my own country.

Not that my feelings were necessarily hurt. I get what Vance was saying. For those who didn't, he explained when appearing on Megyn Kelly's podcast over the summer, "It’s not a criticism of people who don’t have children. I explicitly said in my remarks...this is not about criticizing people who for various reasons don’t have kids. This is about criticizing the Democratic Party for becoming anti-family and anti-child."

It's all just another case of the left proving they have no idea what real everyday people actually want and need right now. As for female voters, my hope is that this is not a fluke, and that in the future, more of us will shift away from the party that insults us by assuming we only vote with our body parts or based on what the men in our lives tell us what to do.