Trump Taps Another 'Fox News Host' for Transportation Secretary

When Donald Trump chose Pete Hegseth to become secretary of defense in his upcoming administration last week, many Democrats, like Senator Elizabeth Warren, dismissed him by simply referring to him as a Fox News host, ignoring his extensive military background. Well, Trump just chose another member of his cabinet with Fox News credentials. I'm sure we'll hear more bellyaching about it from Warren and friends tomorrow.

On Monday night, Trump announced that he had tapped former Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy to be his transportation secretary. Duffy, who has quite an interesting background, is — or was, he resigned Monday evening just before the announcement was made — the co-host of "The Bottom Line" on the Fox Business Channel. Trump said of the choice:

I am pleased to announce that former Congressman Sean Duffy, from the Great State of Wisconsin, is nominated to serve as the Secretary of Transportation. Sean has been a tremendous and well-liked public servant, starting his career as a District Attorney for Ashland, Wisconsin, and later elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District. During his time in Congress, Sean was a respected voice and communicator in the Republican Conference, advocating for Fiscal Responsibility, Economic Growth, and Rural Development. Admired across the aisle, Sean worked with Democrats to clear extensive Legislative hurdles to build the largest road and bridge project in Minnesota History.

The Wisconsin native has a marketing degree from St. Mary's University and a law degree from William Mitchell College of Law. In 2002, he was appointed as the Ashland County district attorney by Governor Scott McCallum, a position he held through 2008. In 2011, he was elected to the US House of Representatives, representing Wisconsin's 7th district, and he served for eight years.

However, those of us who spent the 1990s watching MTV may know Duffy from an entirely different part of his life. In 1997, he appeared on "The Real World: Boston" and in 1998, he appeared on "Road Rules: All Stars." During the 2000s, he worked for ESPN as a color commentator for various sports competitions, including the Great Outdoor Games, in which he was also a competitor. Duffy, who has been log rolling and speed climbing since childhood, was chosen as the Badger State Games Honorary Athlete of the 2004 Winter Games.

Duffy is married to fellow MTV reality star and Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy. The couple has nine children, including their youngest, Valentina, who was born in 2019. Upon learning that his daughter had Down Syndrome and a heart condition, Duffy resigned from Congress the same year to spend more time with his family.

