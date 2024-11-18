Trump Never Imposed a ‘Muslim Ban,’ and It’s Coming Back

One of the many things that drove the left absolutely crazy during Donald Trump’s first term as president was his “Muslim Ban,” which the establishment media represented as a racist, “Islamophobic” effort to keep poor, harmless, defenseless, weeping Muslim grandmothers out of the country. The “Muslim Ban” was so notorious that on the first day that Old Joe Biden started pretending to be president, he repealed it, to the enthusiastic applause of the left both domestically and internationally. The whole controversy over this was hysterical, as it never really was a “Muslim Ban” in the first place, and now watch for more hysteria: Trump is bringing it back.

Advertisement

Todd Bensman of the Center for Immigration Studies reported in the New York Post Thursday that Trump “plans to resuscitate what he called his ‘famous Travel Ban’ for a second term,” and that’s a good thing, as the “Muslim Ban,” or “Travel Ban,” or whatever you want to call it was always a common-sense security measure, and Lord knows, we sure could use a few of those these days.

Bensman notes that the last version of this ban prohibited immigration from thirteen countries: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, North Korea, Burma, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania. The keen-eyed reader will notice that North Korea, Burma, and Tanzania aren’t Muslim countries at all, that Eritrea and Nigeria are about evenly divided between Muslims and Christians, and that Kyrgyzstan, while about 90% Muslim, is a former Soviet republic in which most of the Muslims are highly secularized and hardly interested in waging jihad.

What these 13 countries had in common was that they either would not or could not provide adequate information about those people who wanted to enter the United States. They could have been criminals, they could have been terrorists, they could have been psychopaths, and we never would have known it. That lack of information did not, however, trouble Old Joe Biden and his henchmen, who were intent on flooding the country with as many migrants as possible, thereby weakening national unity, diluting the nation’s cultural character, and gaining a solid voting base for the Democrats. For the socialist internationalist Democrats, there was no downside.

Advertisement

For Americans, however, there was. Bensman points out that “not long before President Donald Trump, in his first term, issued his so-called ‘travel ban’ on 13 countries, Somalia-born Abdul Razak Ali Artan drove a Honda Civic into a crowd of fellow Ohio State University students and got out slashing with a butcher knife, injuring 11. Campus police shot the young jihadist refugee to death, ending the Nov. 28, 2016 attack.” Bensman goes on to explain that Artan never would have been able to harm even a single American if Trump’s travel ban had been in place.

Abdul Razak Ali Artan wasn’t a singular case, either. Another Somali Muslim migrant, Mohammad Barry, in February 2016 stabbed multiple patrons at a restaurant owned by an Israeli Arab Christian; Dahir Adan, another Somali, in October 2016 stabbed mall shoppers in St. Cloud, Minn., while screaming “Allahu akbar.” All in all, 72 jihad terrorists had entered the U.S. from the countries listed in Trump’s initial immigration ban before it was instituted. But once the travel bans came into effect, suddenly we didn’t see as much of this as we had before. What a coincidence!

Related: Big Endorsement: Disgraced Deep Stater Says Gaetz ‘Couldn’t Get Hired by the FBI’

There were warning signs from Europe as well. All of the jihadis who murdered 130 people in Paris in November 2015 had just entered Europe as refugees. Numerous other Muslim migrants since then have committed “lone wolf” jihad attacks on the streets of several European countries.

Advertisement

To the left, to consider such evidence is “racist” and “Islamophobic.” The problem with virtue-signaling by our moral superiors in Washington, however, is that they never have to deal with the consequences of their actions; ordinary Americans do. Trump was right to stand up to them and face them down through several legal challenges in order to get the travel ban in place during his first term; he would be wise to reimpose the ban once he gets back into the Oval Office. Watch, however, for the same old howls of dismay and rage to start up again. Besides outright violence, what other weapon does the left have besides rage?