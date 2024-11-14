Big Endorsement: Disgraced Deep Stater Says Gaetz ‘Couldn’t Get Hired by the FBI’

If a man can be judged by the enemies he makes, then Matt Gaetz just picked up a significant endorsement in his quest to become Trump’s attorney general: the former deputy director of the clueless, corrupt, and compromised FBI, Andrew McCabe, has denigrated Gaetz as unworthy even of being hired by the Bureau. Hey, that makes Gaetz sound like precisely the attorney general we need.

Remember Andrew McCabe? He was fired in 2018 for leaking information about an investigation into the Clinton Foundation. Then in 2019, according to CNN, he confirmed that he and a handful of other Justice Department officials openly discussed recruiting Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment in the wake of President Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey in May 2017.

Trump himself has a dim view of the former FBI apparatchik, tweeting in Feb. 2019: “Disgraced FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe pretends to be a ‘poor little Angel’ when in fact he was a big part of the Crooked Hillary Scandal & the Russia Hoax - a puppet for Leakin’ James Comey. I.G. report on McCabe was devastating. Part of ‘insurance policy’ in case I won....”

And: “....Many of the top FBI brass were fired, forced to leave, or left. McCabe’s wife received BIG DOLLARS from Clinton people for her campaign - he gave Hillary a pass. McCabe is a disgrace to the FBI and a disgrace to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Yeah, that Andrew McCabe. The reptilian former fed was back in the news Thursday when he claimed that Trump was making a big mistake in tabbing Gaetz to be attorney general:

I think the first thing that really impresses me, is what it says about Donald Trump’s intention for the Justice Department and the FBI. Matt Gaetz is obviously wholly unqualified for this job. He’s someone who, I mean, quite frankly, couldn’t get hired by the FBI had he ever been interested in that, which I’m sure he never was. Probably couldn’t qualify for a clearance. Matt Gaetz has, by his own statements, some of those you just played, no interest in the FBI or the Department of Justice, no respect for the work that they do or for the people that do that work.”

Wow. Thanks, Andy. This is a ringing endorsement indeed. What America desperately needs right now is someone who couldn’t get hired at the FBI and has no respect for the work that it or the Justice Department have been doing because during the Obama/Biden years, those agencies have become corrupt and politicized to a shocking degree.

McCabe wasn’t even through singing Gaetz’s praises: “He is singularly a disruptor,” he added. “He is someone who’s been selected because of his interest and desire to go into the organization and tear things apart, you know, likely get rid of people, stop doing a lot of the work that the Justice Department is currently doing.” Oh, we can only hope.

“We’ve spent a lot of months debating whether or not Donald Trump actually means the things he says about the Department of Justice and the FBI, whether he’s actually going to try to really dismantle those organizations in a serious way. I think the selection of Matt Gaetz is a clear indication of how — just how squarely he intends to do that.” It sounds like Christmas, and it’s only November.

The Daily Caller helpfully appends a small summary of just some of the things wrong with today’s DoJ, that is, the Justice Department of Andrew McCabe. Not only did the “Justice” department target angry parents at school board meetings; it “faces allegations it was becoming politicized in cases involving multiple indictments of Trump and the pursuit of pro-life advocates.” That pursuit involved sending spies into Catholic churches in order to try to catch the pro-lifers in their native habitat, maybe scheming to find the guy with the Viking horns and pull off another “insurrection.”

Then there’s the entire Jan. 6 “insurrection” frame-up and the innocent people who are languishing in prison and facing more years behind bars as a result. The Justice Department under Merrick Garland (and Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch before him) and the FBI under Christopher Wray (and James Comey before him) have become as impartial, even-handed, and scrupulous in the pursuit of justice as the Stasi. It’s overdue for a serious housecleaning. McCabe has — inadvertently — given Gaetz the best recommendation he could possibly hope to receive.