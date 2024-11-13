Polymarket Predicted Trump’s Victory, and Now the FBI Has Raided Its CEO’s Home

Yes, they still hate you.

Old Joe Biden is still ostensibly the president of the United States, and despite his striking cordiality to President Trump during their Wednesday meeting, that is a bad thing. The Biden-Harris regime is the most corrupt and authoritarian administration that the United States has ever suffered through. Biden-Harris apparatchiks have repeatedly demonstrated their contempt for the U.S. as a free republic and the concept of a loyal opposition, most notably by framing the leader of the opposition on multiple bogus charges so that they could tar him as a “convicted felon.” On Wednesday, they showed that even on their way out, they’re as vindictive, and as dangerous, as they’ve ever been.

Advertisement

The New York Post reported Wednesday that “the FBI seized Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan’s phone and electronics early Wednesday morning — just a week after the election-betting platform successfully predicted President-elect Donald Trump’s win.” The raid was as theatrical and histrionic as the raid on Mar-a-Lago was: “The 26-year-old entrepreneur was woken up at 6:00 a.m. in his Soho home by law U.S. enforcement officers who demanded his phone and electronics.” Why show up at 6 a.m.? Why demand Coplan’s phone and electronics? Whatever this was about, was it really necessary to treat Shayne Coplan as if he were armed and dangerous?

Apparently, the answer is yes, because Polymarket had the audacity to represent accurately the electoral groundswell for Trump. The Post quoted a source calling the raid “grand political theater at its worst,” and adding sensibly: “They could have asked his lawyer for any of these things. Instead, they staged a so-called raid so they can leak it to the media and use it for obvious political reasons.”

Even worse, the feds didn’t even tell Coplan what it was all about. He was “not provided any reason for the incident, but the source said they expect it is political retribution since Polymarket accurately predicted Trump’s win – not traditional polls.” The raid is likely a prelude to more political persecution: “The government is likely trying to accuse Polymarket of market manipulation and rigging its polls in favor of Trump.”

Advertisement

The corrupt and viciously partisan Biden-Harris FBI appears to be enraged because Polymarket’s projections proved to be more accurate than those of the traditional polls. The Post’s source said: “This is obvious political retribution by the outgoing administration against Polymarket for providing a market that correctly called the 2024 presidential election.”

Could the feds really have raided Coplan’s home just because Polymarket predicted Trump’s victory? Surely the FBI wouldn’t be that petty and vindictive, even in its present degenerate form, would it? Sure it would. Remember, this is the same Biden-Harris regime that also sicced the FBI on angry parents protesting at school board meetings, worked with Twitter (before it was known as X and became a bastion of the freedom of speech) and other social media giants to silence and deplatform people with opposing views, and even sent spies into Catholic churches to keep tabs on pro-lifers. So why wouldn’t it raid the home of the CEO of a betting platform and confiscate his phone and computer because his forecasts went against them?

Related: Melania Declines White House Meeting With Jill Biden for a Startling Reason

Advertisement

This is, after all, the left we’re talking about here. These are the people who think that they can remake reality just by declaring it to be the way they want it to be. They think that if a man grows out his hair, takes some pills, and maybe has some surgery, he will be a woman. They think that they can force businesses to hire unqualified minorities solely in order to show off their “diversity” and that the quality of their product will not suffer. So does the leftist FBI assume that if Polymarket had called the election for Harris instead of reporting accurately on electoral trends, she would have won? Why not? Once you’ve decided that Rachel Levine is a woman, nothing else is as much of a stretch.

It is unclear, however, whether the Biden-Harris FBI will have enough time to persecute Shayne Coplan to the extent that it wishes to do so before it has to hand over the keys to the Trump administration, which is certain to start the housecleaning that the Bureau so urgently and desperately needs. Or do the federal bureaucrats think they can defy the new team and keep persecuting dissidents as they wish to do so? Well, they have survived through many different administrations from both parties up to now. Why should the incoming one be any different?