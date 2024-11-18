This Might Be the Best Defense of Matt Gaetz I've Seen

As I've said multiple times before, I'm not a big fan of Matt Gaetz, and I doubt his ability to get confirmed because of all the enemies he's made in the GOP over the years. Of course, there are a lot of allegations that have been made against him, but throwing allegations at Republicans in the hopes that something will stick is kind of the way things work these days.

Mollie Hemingway, the editor-in-chief of The Federalist, actually praised Trump’s decision to choose the recently resigned congressman as his attorney general. She sees it as a strategic and bold signal of Trump’s intent to disrupt the entrenched political norms in Washington, D.C.

And it's one of the best defenses of Gaetz I've seen.

"Matt Gaetz was nominated for this position because we have a problem with the Department of Justice," she said during a segment of "Special Report" last week. "For the last eight years, they have run roughshod over rule of law in this country. They have prosecuted political opponents. They ran the Russia collusion hoax. And too many people in Washington, D.C. did not stand up against what was happening there, and many Americans are upset about it."

Hemingway continued, "Matt Gaetz is one of the most effective people at fighting that Russia collusion hoax and other information operations, whether it was the Brett Kavanaugh information operation, the Donald Trump Russia collusion hoax information operation, or the one that is referenced here, which is something that the FBI and Department of Justice, which hate Matt Gaetz, looked into and cleared him of any wrongdoing."

"The idea that we're, that this is about the issue is corruption, it's the Department of Justice's corruption," she said.

For all the outrage over his selection, Hemingway accurately pointed out that this election was a referendum against the politicization and weaponized of the Justice Department.

"And people are sick and tired of people in Washington, D.C., doing nothing as these people tried to destroy the country and getting upset at someone who actually might root out the corruption there," she said.

"We don't have a Department of Justice," she added. "We have a Department of Injustice, and that's why you get Matt Gaetz as a nominee."

Hemingway did more than just defend Gaetz; she also explained that Trump’s picks are a reflection of why he won the 2024 election so decisively: voters want real change in Washington.

"I think they show what a transformational president he's setting out to be here," she said. "It's not – you know, there are four years to go. We'll see how much he's able to accomplish with a frequently hostile, entrenched, sclerotic, permanent Washington, D.C. But he has big goals and big vision and a feeling that there's something that's just been wrong with our country for a while, and we need to return to that glory of self-governance where we don't have really corrupt agencies hurting the country ... stopping people from being able to produce. And that is what you're seeing in these picks."

Mollie Hemingway vs. Trey Gowdy on Gaetz: One Of The Most Effective People At Fighting Russia Hoax, Exposing DOJ



"People are sick and tired of people in Washington, D.C., doing nothing as these people tried to destroy the country and getting upset at someone who actually might…

I guess we just have to wait and see if he has a chance to be confirmed.

