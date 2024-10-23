The Morning Briefing: It's Crunch Time and Kamala Is In Modified Basement/Pander Mode

Top O' the Briefing

The final two weeks of a presidential campaign typically find the candidates exhausting themselves by bouncing around helter-skelter between swing states, giving speeches until their vocal chords sound like they've been hit with sandpaper.

Kamala Harris is a bit different, however. She hasn't had to earn her position in this election. She's an anointee, not a nominee, after all. Madame Veep doesn't feel like she has to play by the rules. Entitled people never do.

Or, she's wallowing in resignation.

The headline in a VIP post Matt wrote yesterday asks, "Has Kamala Harris Thrown In the Towel?"

It's a valid question, given Harris's unusual approach to crunch time. Again, it would make sense to see her in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina a lot in the next few days. Not so much.

This is from my Townhall colleague Rebecca Downs:

Trump wasn't the only one to mock Harris for sitting out on the sidelines. During Tuesday morning's "Wake Up America" on Newsmax, host Sharla McBride noted that Harris is "taking the day off" and "is gonna spend all day just to prepare for an NBC interview, which will be taped, of course." "You're a football coach," McBride said to her guest, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL). "This would be like two weeks before the national championship if you decided not to practice. Does this make sense to you?" With a chuckle, the senator offered, "Well, I think they're just trying to keep her off camera, to be honest with you," adding that "she's been a disaster" and "her poll numbers keep going down."

Let's focus on the fact that she needed to "prepare" for a taped interview with NBC, the news organization that is more in-the-tank for the Democrats than any other. That's like having a spoiled nine-year-old take a day to prepare for a trip to Baskin-Robbins. We've spent a lot of time discussing Harris's dull-wittedness and lack of talent, and she keeps going out of her way to prove mean people like me right.

She's a real dullard's dullard.

My RedState colleague Bonchie writes that the NBC interview which Harris prepped for was yet another whiff. She actually referred to Liz Cheney as — I kid you not — "one of the opinion leaders in the Republican Party."

This woman might be as drunk as Hillary Clinton.

Kamala isn't exactly replicating her boss's infamous basement campaign of 2020, but her handlers are trying a modified version of it by keeping her in safe spaces that have little import, like the comfy confines of an NBC interview. She will be doing some traveling that doesn't make any sense. Ed Morrissey writes over at HotAir that Harris will inexplicably be speaking in Houston. His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama was dispatched to Detroit to rally swing state voters for Harris.

That's a strong pitch: Our candidate is too awful to make the case for herself, so we're going send someone in to mansplain for her.

When she's not hiding, Harris is pandering. Last week it was Black men, this week, as Katie Pavlich writes at Townhall, it's Latino men. She's hemorrhaging support among Latinos, and this feels like a Hail Mary pass that starts with a bad snap.

"We don't want her in front of the voters, but we want her to have the launch codes" is the worst sales pitch any presidential candidate has ever made in the waning days of the campaign.

Trump's next campaign ad should highlight all of the things that her handlers aren't letting her do in the closing days of the race and wrap up with: Kamala Harris — Even her supporters know she's not up to the task.

