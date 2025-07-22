Good News! U.S. Olympic Officials Finally Side With Women

After years of coming up with ways to dodge the issue, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) quietly changed its rules about eligibility for the sexes earlier this week. It will now ban "transgender women" from participating in all women's sports. That means that a man who thinks he is or pretends to be a woman can only play with the other guys, and women are safe to compete without worrying about men in their locker rooms or coming at them with unfair advantages on the court, on the field, on the track, in the pool, etc.

Advertisement

The new policy is tucked away in the "USOPC Athlete Safety Policy" and doesn't mention trans women or anything of that nature specifically, but it reads:

The USOPC is committed to protecting opportunities for athletes participating in sport. The USOPC will continue to collaborate with various stakeholders with oversight responsibilities, e.g., IOC, IPC, NGBs, to ensure that women have a fair and safe competition environment consistent with Executive Order 14201 and the Ted Stevens Olympic & Amateur Sports Act, 36 U.S.C § 22501, et. seq.

Executive Order 14201, of course, is the one entitled "Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports," which President Donald Trump signed in February. It calls for the country to "protect opportunities for women and girls to compete in safe and fair sports" by rescinding funding to education programs that "deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities."

"The committee’s new policy means that the national governing bodies of sports federations in the United States — which oversee sporting events for all ages, from youth to masters’ competitions — now must follow the USOPC.'s lead, according to several chief executives of sports within the Olympic movement," according to the New York Times.

Advertisement

Basically, the governing bodies of each individual sport can't make their own decisions about this topic any longer.

For example, last week, USA Fencing changed its own policies to prevent biological men from competing in women's categories. Previously, its biological male athletes could register under whatever sex they wanted as long as they'd completed "one calendar year (12 months) of testosterone suppression treatment."

Last week's statement from USA Fencing read:

On July 18, 2025, the USOPC released new athlete-safety guidelines that all national governing bodies must follow under a federal executive order issued by the president earlier this year. In response, USA Fencing will implement the updated Transgender & Non Binary Participation Policy that was first published and shared with the fencing community on April 15, 2025. This policy will be effective Aug. 1, 2025, for every sanctioned competition. We remain firmly committed to respect, fairness and athlete well-being. This update, mandated by the USOPC, aligns our sport with current national standards while keeping community support at the forefront.

According to the Times, "Those new rules still allow trans women to compete, but only in the men’s category. The policy says that nonbinary athletes, transgender men, and intersex athletes will also be limited to competing in the men’s category."

Advertisement

Up until now, the USOPC hadn't led anyone to believe that it would take this stand and generally left these decisions up to the individual sports, citing "real data and science-based evidence rather than ideology" on a sport-by-sport and discipline-by-discipline basis.

To quote Riley Gaines, a champion for female athletes, "It’s hard to applaud an organization for merely following the law, but nonetheless, this is a win."

Tired of Being Told This Is Normal?

If you're sick of watching biological men dominate women's sports — and being called a bigot for saying so — you're not alone. At PJ Media, we tell the truth the mainstream media won’t touch.

Become a PJ Media VIP today for 60% off with promo code FIGHT and support fearless reporting that stands up for reality, fairness, and common sense. Click here to get started. We can't wait for you to join us.