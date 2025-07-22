Trump Drops an Epic Truth Bomb About Obama and Russiagate

President Donald Trump just delivered the kind of political broadside that Washington insiders will be talking about for a while. On Tuesday, cameras rolled as Trump sat in the Oval Office and publicly and unequivocally named Barack Obama as the mastermind behind the Russia collusion hoax that consumed years of the country’s time, millions of taxpayer dollars, and nearly derailed a presidency.

“Barack Hussein Obama is the ringleader. Hillary Clinton was right there with him and so was Sleepy Joe Biden, and so were the rest of them — Comey, Clapper, the whole group. They tried to rig an election and then they got caught,” Trump declared. He didn’t stop with accusations. He delivered a demand for justice familiar to millions of Americans who watched the media and the Democratic Party gaslight the nation about “Russian collusion”: “They tried to rig the election and they got caught, and there should be very severe consequences for that.”

He summed it up in one word: “This was treason.”

.@POTUS: "Barack Hussein Obama is the ringleader. Hillary Clinton was right there with him and so was Sleepy Joe Biden, and so were the rest of them — Comey, Clapper, the whole group. They tired to rig an election and then they got caught." pic.twitter.com/zf2GqE3Dox — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 22, 2025

President Trump’s latest comments come as new developments put the Obama administration’s fingerprints all over this disgraceful chapter of modern politics.

As PJ Media previously reported, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard recently revealed that Obama orchestrated the manipulation of intelligence to paint Trump as a Russian asset, priming the Deep State for an all-out assault on the legitimacy of his presidency.

Gabbard didn’t sugarcoat it either. “President Obama delivered the conclusion that he wanted the intelligence community to reach,” Gabbard told Sean Hannity on Fox News. “and directed them to find and essentially create and manufacture the intelligence to support the conclusion that he wanted to deliver to the American people.”

This is the stuff of banana republics, not the United States. The left spent years crowing about “protecting democracy,” only for us to learn that the so-called defenders were actively plotting to overturn the result of a free and fair election. According to Gabbard, the Obama administration refused to accept the results of the 2016 election and instead “weaponized the intelligence community” to create a false narrative about Russian interference. “They decided that they would do everything possible to try to undermine [Trump’s] ability to do what voters tasked President Trump to do,” she told Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

At the heart of the scheme, Gabbard says, was a piece of “manufactured intelligence” that became the foundation for the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) published in January 2017. “It’s worse than even politicization of intelligence—it was manufactured intelligence that sought to achieve President Obama’s and his team’s objective, which was undermining President Trump’s presidency and subverting the will of the American people.”

Gabbard’s claims go beyond partisan gamesmanship. She characterizes the ICA not as a flawed report, but as an intentional deception. “There’s no question in my mind that this Intelligence Community Assessment… contained a manufactured intelligence document,” she said.

She also hinted that more revelations are on the way. “Next week we will be releasing more detailed information about how exactly this took place and the extent to which this information was sought to be hidden from the American people.”

Perhaps most tellingly, the silence inside the intelligence world may finally be cracking. Gabbard says whistleblowers are beginning to emerge. “We have whistleblowers, actually, Maria, coming forward now… who were so disgusted by what happened. We are starting to see some of them coming out of the woodwork.”

