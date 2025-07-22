CNN Used Fake Doctor for Trump Hit Piece

The radical left and their media lapdogs at CNN thought they had a juicy scoop to tarnish President Donald Trump’s image. They pushed a narrative that his recent diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency was some dire health crisis, trotting out a so-called “doctor” to paint a grim picture. But — surprise, surprise — their hit piece just crashed and burned. It turns out that their star expert isn’t even a practicing physician. Seriously? This is the kind of sloppy, biased journalism we’ve come to expect from the mainstream media, and it’s time to call it out.

On July 17, 2025, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt released a memo from President Trump’s physician, Captain Sean P. Barbarella, detailing a routine health check. Trump, now 79, had noticed mild leg swelling, which led to a thorough examination. The diagnosis? Chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in older adults where leg veins struggle to pump blood back to the heart.

Barbarella wrote, “Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.” No blood clots, no arterial disease, no heart failure — just a minor issue that's easy to manage.

The report also noted minor bruising on Trump’s hand, likely from his aspirin regimen and enthusiastic handshaking. Hardly a scandal, right?

But CNN couldn’t resist. It saw an opportunity to spin this into a full-blown health crisis, hoping to undermine Trump’s presidency.

Enter Chris Pernell, CNN's go-to “medical expert,” who warned that chronic venous insufficiency “is a disease that is progressive.”

"And what that means is that if there aren't conservative treatments, elevation, compression, medication, if needed, to treat accompanying ulcers or skin changes, it can worsen and actually put a person at risk for deep venous thrombosis,” Pernell said.

The subtext was clear. After years of Biden’s cognitive health being an issue, the left is desperate to suggest that Trump isn’t physically or cognitively able to handle the presidency, and the best thing they have to work with is this chronic venous insufficiency, which is basically nothing.

The problem with the CNN piece is that Pernell isn’t even a practicing doctor. She’s a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) specialist who hasn’t practiced medicine since her residency. Oh, and she’s an “apostle” at a church whose leader calls Trump “the antichrist” and a “pedophile.”

That’s cute, CNN. You thought no one would notice your “expert” is a biased activist with zero relevant credentials?

Contrary to the claims of CNN’s fearmongering, chronic venous insufficiency is no death sentence. The Cleveland Clinic notes that approximately 1 in 20 adults experience it, especially those over 50. It’s manageable with simple measures, such as compression stockings or elevating the legs. Johns Hopkins calls it “not a serious health threat” but potentially “painful and disabling” if ignored, which Trump isn’t doing, given his proactive checkup.

Yet CNN’s Pernell tried to spin this into a ticking time bomb, banking on her title as “doctor” to give her baseless warnings weight. When you’re scraping the bottom of the barrel for anti-Trump talking heads, maybe it’s time to rethink your strategy.

