The Morning Briefing: It's Impossible to Say Too Many Bad Things About Illegal Alien Invaders

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

On to the other stuff.

There will be no "migrants" here at the top today. Euphemistic smokescreens made up by the Democrats to cover their treacherous folly won't be tolerated.

The Left's word games with illegal immigration have been sapping the country's resources and making it more dangerous for as long as any of us can remember. Migrants are people who legally go from place to place looking for work. We can all agree that doesn't really describe the people who are the problem here in the Biden-Harris era.

We've got a couple of things to look at that illustrate the damages of the illegal alien invasion from different angles.

JD Vance once again articulated something as if he has been at this political game for a couple of decades, and not just a couple of years.

Catherine wrote about his remarks:

In a recent speech in Detroit, Vance slammed the crisis created by Joe Biden and "border czar" Kamala Harris. "One of the biggest drivers in housing costs, one of the biggest reasons young people can't afford to buy a home, we have let in millions of people who don't have any right to be here. It's a big driver of housing costs," he said. Housing prices have gone up dramatically just since 2020, thanks to Bidenomics, and with the massive influx of illegal aliens being housed at government (taxpayer) expense, it’s no wonder younger Americans are not able to buy homes. "When you let 25 million people into the country, you have to house them somewhere," Vance continued. "We have veterans living on the streets. We have illegal aliens living in first-class hotels across our country. When you do that... American citizens can't afford a house in their own country."

Illegal aliens aren't just being put up in hotels for short periods, they're being given apartments and placed in schools to contribute to the overcrowding of classrooms. The problems incessantly compound themselves. Dealing with them is like Whack-A-Mole being played over thousands of miles.

Dem propagandists in the mainstream media frequently accuse Donald Trump and JD Vance keeping immigration problems in the conversation, as if they're giving them disproportionate attention. The fundamental dishonesty regarding the nature of the situation exacerbates the trouble, and greatly contributes to hampering the efforts of law enforcement.

The second story is really disturbing. My Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold wrote about one of the latest crimes committed by Biden-Harris illegal alien:

An illegal alien from Guatemala was arrested and charged with raping a child in Massachusetts this week. He was released from custody by local authorities who initially “ignored” federal requests to detain him.

Once again, Biden and Harris have blood on their hands because of their open borders insanity.

The most galling aspect of the discussion about this nightmare is that the people responsible for it spent years pretending that there was no problem at all. Kamala Harris assured the American public on more than one occasion that the border was secure. Once the situation got so out of control that they could no longer deny what was happening, Dems blamed Republicans for not passing a bill that they claim would have taken care of everything. Actually, the bill would have — you guessed it — compounded the problem.

Donald Trump is one of the few Republicans who doesn't indulge the Democrats and play along with their illegal immigration semantic games. JD Vance is the perfect running mate for Trump because he also refuses to pull any punches when it comes to the border. There was never a time for niceties in this situation. Only honest language will lead to solutions to the problem.

I'll leave you with this, which I consider to be the second greatest political ad I've ever seen:

Another Amy Macdonald twofer. She really brings it. Crank it and make sure you stay until the end. Trust me.

