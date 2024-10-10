Was the Afghan Refugee’s Election Day Jihad Plot a CIA Fake?

An Afghan refugee in Oklahoma City was just caught plotting an Election Day jihad massacre. The Justice Department announced this on Tuesday, and there was no reason to doubt it. After all, Afghanistan is a hotbed of jihad.

The accused perpetrator, Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, got into the United States on a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV), which is only issued to people who aided American forces while they were in that country, so he might have been assumed not to be a jihadi. Still, he could have been practicing Muhammad’s dictum “War is deceit” or imbibed jihadi sympathies after he helped American troops.

Now, however, it has come to light that he worked for the CIA, which casts doubt upon every other aspect of this story.

The New York Post reported Thursday that Tawhedi, “who was nabbed in Oklahoma on Monday over the alleged terror plot, was employed as a security guard for the agency but was not a CIA informant.” The Post’s report adds that “it wasn’t immediately clear when or how long Tawhedi worked security before he came to the U.S. in 2021 — just weeks after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan and the last U.S. troops departed from the war-torn nation. It also wasn’t known if there were signs Tawhedi had ties to radical Islam before he entered the U.S.”

What’s the big deal? He was just a security guard, right? That hardly means that he was the Afghan version of Agent 007. Sure, but when the CIA is involved, it’s impossible to dismiss the suspicion that there is more going on here than meets the eye. The agency, like all other intelligence agencies around the world, is not exactly open and honest about who exactly works for it and what they actually do.

Back in the early years after 9/11, I spoke at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va., a few times. The agents all had nameplates giving only their first names, in contrast to the full names that were on the nameplates when I spoke at the FBI. During a break, one CIA agent told me a funny story about how he told a woman he was dating that he worked at the State Department, only to be stuck next to her in traffic the next day all the way to Langley, where she saw him turn into the CIA parking lot. So in this case, can we be sure that Nasir Tawhedi was just a low-level security guard? No. We can’t be sure of anything at all.

Sometimes it seems as if we can trust absolutely nothing that our governing authorities and the establishment media tell us. That may (or may not) be a wild exaggeration, but those in positions of public trust have no one but themselves to blame for the widespread and increasing suspicion. They’ve been discovered to be dishonest about so very much (remember all the falsehoods that have been attached to Donald Trump: Russian collusion, “insurrection,” rape, fraud, and so very many others) that it’s hard to assume that they’re being aboveboard and honest about literally anything.

For years, leftists have charged that U.S. intelligence agencies have grossly exaggerated the jihad threat, even to the point of fabricating jihad plots by entrapping unstable individuals, manipulating them into agreeing to participate in plots when they never would have done so on their own. The reality of the jihad worldwide made this claim unlikely, but when we learn that an accused jihadi worked for the CIA, it raises these questions all over again.

There is, after all, no good way to spin this. Tawhedi could be a CIA agent and his Election Day jihad plot is fake, perhaps fabricated in order to make Americans afraid to head to the polls and more accepting of mail-in ballots, which can be so easily used to commit election fraud. Alternatively, Tawhedi is a bona fide jihadi who worked as a security guard for the CIA, indicating that the vaunted intelligence agency is incapable of recognizing jihadis even when they’re standing at their own gates.

Either way, it’s bad. And even worse, we will likely never get the full truth of this matter. There is no doubt whatsoever that there are Islamic jihadis who are actively plotting to murder Americans. In these dark days of the Biden-Harris regime, however, there is also no doubt that government agencies have been weaponized for political purposes. Was Nasir Tawhedi’s Election Day plot another manifestation of this corruption? We need answers but aren’t going to get them.