Trump Hilariously Mocks ‘Defective’ Dem Wacko Talarico

President Donald Trump roasted the deranged Democrat candidate for Senate in Texas, and it’s as entertaining as James Talarico’s bizarre balderdash.

Trump endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Republican primary for Senate, and he is confident Paxton will defeat RINO incumbent John Cornyn in the fast-approaching primary. Trump is also quite certain that Paxton will defeat his Democrat opponent, Talarico, a radical whose views on abortion, transgenderism, and religion have made him a laughingstock not only in Texas but around the country.

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Speaking with the press outside his presidential motorcade, Trump declared, “We have a great candidate, I believe, in Texas, and I believe that Texas candidate, who's Ken Paxton, I think he'll win, probably he'll win very substantially.”

Switching from talking about the primary to the main Senate election, Trump continued, “And I think he'll go on to defeat a very defective [Democrat] candidate, a candidate that believes in six genders, and he takes hits at Jesus Christ, and he's wearing a mask six months ago. Anybody wearing a mask six months ago doesn't get it. And he's a vegan. He's a vegan in Texas. And you can't get elected as a vegan in Texas.”

.@realDonaldTrump mocks James Talarico, the crazy kook Democrat candidate for Senate in Texas pic.twitter.com/K1pG8kwHee — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) May 20, 2026

Related: The Key Difference Between Cornyn and Paxton That Trumps Everything Else

In fact, it has been a mystery for weeks now why the Democrats would even put up such a joker. He is so obviously antithetical to the values of most Texans. Then again, another Texas Democrat, Maureen Galindo, who is running in a House of Representatives Democrat primary, recently promised on Instagram to "turn Karnes ICE Detention Center into a prison for American Zionists and former ICE officers for human trafficking. (It will also be a castration processing center for pedophiles which will probably be most of the Zionists)." The Democrat Party has always been anti-American, but now they are also profoundly mentally ill.

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While Talarico is not quite the neo-Nazi Galindo is, he is certainly divorced from reality just as she is. Besides the usual Dem nonsense like opposing voter ID, Talarico also pronounced that transgender-identifying individuals need more access to abortion. In comments defending transgender grooming of young kids, Talarico irreverently claimed, "God is nonbinary." He also asserted Jesus Christ was a "radical feminist."

Meet James Talarico, Texas’ Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate.



He thinks “God is nonbinary.” pic.twitter.com/PTXKT6GdeK — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) March 4, 2026

Most blasphemous of all, Talarico used a heretical Gnostic "gospel" to claim that Jesus supported transgender ideology. "In the Gospel of Thomas, which was later omitted from the Bible by Church officials, the Gospel of Thomas quotes Jesus as saying, ‘When you make the male and female one and the same, when the male is not male, and the female is not female, then you will enter the kingdom of God," Talarico smugly said. The so-called "Gospel of Thomas" is not in the Bible because it is incredibly heretical and opposed to the inspired word of God. Perhaps Talarico should read Genesis 1-2 for his understanding of biological sex instead of a Gnostic fraud.

Texas senate hopeful James Talarico uses the gnostic 'Gospel of Thomas' to prove that Jesus was a feminist, offering that men must not be male, but must be female, and vice versa. pic.twitter.com/QjGOMPympG — Protestia (@Protestia) March 4, 2026

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Besides airing his perverted religious views, Talarico also supports criminals. In an anti-ICE screed on his campaign website, Talarico lectured, "Our border should be like a front porch — it should have a welcome mat out front and a lock on the door." He went on to claim that ICE wasn't focusing on cartels but business owners and parents (which is untrue), totally ignoring the fact that every illegal alien is by definition a law-breaker and subject to deportation. Talarico listed his "priorities" as including amnesty for illegal aliens and banning ICE agents from wearing masks, which they do to protect themselves amid a huge surge in anti-ICE violence.

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