'Unwoke' Free-for-All #77: No One Is Showing Up for Democrat Story Hour

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Advertisement

The Democrats have had a lot of practice lying about Donald Trump. Call us picky, but Kevin and I think that they should be a little better at it by now. Instead, they seem as if they're tired of their own shtick. They've got nothing new in the playbook. We're seeing the same stuff from them that we saw in 2016.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

via GIPHY

The most pathetic thing either of us has seen in a while is the Dems trying to bring back the "Trump loves Putin and Russia" scare, which I wrote about here the other day. It's sad, and it reeks of desperation.

We get into a discussion about how good the Democrats used to be at this kind of stuff, especially lying. Their Trump Derangement Syndrome really has them off of their game and it's kind of taking the fun out of political competition.

Come on, commies, give us something new to prove you wrong about!

Maybe we're getting a preview of what Hunter Biden will be like in 20 years when he's trying to sell his art: pitiable and having zero success.

The unfortunate thing is, of course, that the Dems might get away with this lazy, low-T approach. Perhaps they don't feel the need to be original and think of new lies because they have such faith in the Magic Mail-In Ballot Machine.

Advertisement

I hear that Philadelphia has upgraded to the latest, most powerful model. It's already printing and archiving votes for the 2028 election.

If that even happens.

Anyway, it's been some time since we recorded two weeks in a row. It was fun, and we're going to keep up this consecutive stuff.

Enjoy!

If you’d like to take a ride on Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.