Boris Johnson Sets the Record Straight About Donald Trump's Foreign Policy

One of the narratives about Donald Trump that the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris campaigns have run with throughout the campaign is that foreign leaders see Trump as erratic, irresponsible, and not fit to guide American foreign policy. Of course, the Democrats never produce proof of these allegations even though they repeat the claim constantly.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Trump has history on his side. Relative peace and stability, achievements like the Abraham Accords, and a lack of saber-rattling from Russia, Iran, and China run against the Democrats’ narrative. One world leader has spoken up, and his assessment of Trump’s foreign policy flies in the face of what Biden and Harris want you to believe.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is analogous to Trump in multiple ways. Both men are charismatic leaders with unusual hair who took circuitous routes to political power. Both helmed national movements in Brexit and MAGA. They have led center-right parties while not always toeing a strictly conservative line, and they navigated their nations through the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic while courting controversy.

What does Johnson have to say about Trump’s foreign policy acumen? He appeared on Martha MacCallum’s podcast, ostensibly to hawk his upcoming book but also to hold forth on foreign policy. One clip that aired on Fox News discussed Israel and its response to Iran’s attacks along with a discussion on Trump’s foreign policy record.

MacCallum led the clip with a question about whether free nations should stand with Israel and help it take out Iran’s nuclear facilities. She asked him if it was the right thing for the U.S. and the UK to stand with Israel in this moment.

“I think the lesson of the last few years is that the democracies of the world, the freedom-loving countries, need to come together and stand up for our values,” Johnson replied. “And that means we can't let Israel be destroyed in that way. We have to we have to stand with Israel.”

Advertisement

MacCallum pressed Johnson further on whether Israel would be right to take out Iran’s nuclear capabilities, and the former PM was cagey at first, other than to say that “fundamentally, the world is gonna be a safer place for the Iranians not having nuclear weapons.” She wouldn’t let him completely off the hook, and she asked him to make a clear statement.

“If Israel has to be the power, that stops that from happening, then I am not gonna weep hot tears,” Johnson admitted. “I think that, you know, that the world will be a safer place.”

Flashback: Is Boris Johnson Getting the Donald Trump Treatment?



This led MacCallum to shift gears and talk about the comparisons between Tory leadership under Johnson and the Trump presidency. Johnson was hesitant to draw specific parallels, but he did say that “people need to be listened to, and they need to be heard” and added that “if elite opinion doesn't do something for people and doesn't understand where they're coming from, then there will be a big, big backlash.”

Johnson then spoke about how he had good relations with both Biden and Trump, and he added:

But, you know, with Trump, a lot of the people on the liberal side of the left, liberal side of the argument, kind of demonized him on foreign policy. Actually, from where I sit, he projected an image of a strong America. He stood up to Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian dictator. He bombed him when he used chemical weapons chemical weapons against his own people. Donald Trump hit back, and Assad never used chemical weapons again. He took out — we talk about Iran. Trump took out Qasem Soleimani, the head of the IRGC, Quds Force. Iran really went quiet after that. And when it came to Putin, a lot of people say Trump is a big buddy of Putin. Well, I didn't see that when I was foreign secretary. I saw Trump expel 60 Russian diplomats after they poisoned some people, as you may remember, in the Russians poisoned people in our country with chemical weapons, with Novichok. And I saw Trump give the Ukrainians — and everybody says he's, you know, he's friendly with Putin. I don't see that. He gave the Ukrainians those shoulder-launched Javelin missiles, which were very important to Ukraine in the defense of Kyiv, in routing, Putin's troops. So I, you know, I don't know what's gonna happen, but I have hope that Trump will, if Trump is elected, if Donald Trump is elected, that he will be the strong president overseas that I saw.

Advertisement

In about a minute and a half, Johnson dismantled the Democrats’ argument that Trump was bad on foreign policy. Yet the mainstream press will never challenge the lies that the Dems continue to put forth.

The stakes have never been higher this election, and that’s why you need outlets that tell you the truth. Here at PJ Media, we’re not afraid to speak the truth, but we can’t do it alone. You can help us by becoming a PJ Media VIP.

Our VIPs are the lifeblood of what we do, and they invest in our mission — plus they receive some great rewards, including exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and commenting privileges.

We’ve also just announced a new tier of VIP membership: PLATINUM! There are some really cool benefits to this new level of support, including discounts at the new Townhall Media Store, access to Townhall TV, and the ability to interact one-on-one with your favorite writers (including yours truly).

Become a VIP Platinum member today to receive a $25 gift code to the Townhall Media store as well as a LIFETIME discount. Use the promo code FIGHT for 60% off your new VIP Platinum membership!

If you’re already a VIP, thank you from the bottom of my heart. You can upgrade to Platinum by clicking here.