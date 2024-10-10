Episode #14: Believers Sitting Out the Election, Fake Jihadi Attacks, and Trump Bibles in Oklahoma

It's Episode 14 of "The Intersection of Faith and Politics," now with 100% more Chris Queen! You know Chris as a columnist at PJ Media who pens the weekend staple "Sunday Thoughts." He is also one of our editors and the author of the book "Neon Crosses." Chris fills in for Paula this week as we tackle some... unique stories.

For example, a study by the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University indicates that an estimated 41 million believers, including born-again Christians and regular churchgoers, will not vote in this election. Chris and I aren't sure how the study's authors came up with this number since they only interviewed 3,000 people, but we're columnists, not pollsters, so what do we know?

Some reasons people are giving include a negative view of both candidates, a feeling that their vote won't count, and a "disinterest in politics." Some even feel that there is no reason to vote since the whole thing is rigged.

A man in charge of security at a church in Texas claimed that he opened fire on two jihadists in the church parking lot on Sunday. He squeezed off three rounds but later admitted to making the whole story up. So far, no one knows why, not even the man's pastor. Chris has some excellent insights into church security, and we touch on the importance of vetting and checking on church volunteers.

Earlier this year, Ryan Walters, the Republican state superintendent of Oklahoma’s schools, announced a mandate that schools include the Bible in their classroom curricula. Last month, he launched his plan to put Bibles in every classroom. He’s even picked out a Bible: Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the U.S.A. Bible.

That Bible also contains the U.S. Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and the Pledge of Allegiance. It is also the only version of the Bible that Donald Trump officially endorses. (For $1,000, you can buy a version with Trump’s autograph.)

Democrat critics accuse Walters of trying to suck up to Trump and possibly angling for a cabinet slot. Walters says everything about the $3 million expense is on the up and up. Chris and I discuss the dangers of conflating national documents, important as they may be, with Holy Scripture and how Oklahoma will handle students and families who are Jehovah's Witnesses, non-Christians, or atheists.

Colorado baker Jack Phillips is finally in the clear after 12 years of legal battles over his refusal to make LGBTQ-themed cakes. But how long will that last?

As always, you can listen to the podcast here, on Apple or Spotify.

If you aren't currently a VIP member, you can join the Platinum program today and pick up a 25% discount code to our brand-new merch store, complete with a lifetime discount. Use promo code FIGHT for a 60% discount.

Current members can upgrade today for the same perks. In addition to getting access to all our podcasts, participating in the comments section, and the Townhall Store, Platinum VIP members can message their favorite author for exclusive one-on-one access.