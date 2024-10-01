The Morning Briefing: More Helene Destruction — Kamala's 'President for All Americans' Shtick

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Nurwyzzyn kept a pangolin wrangler on call after a dire warning from a dyspeptic Boardwalk psychic.

Advertisement

One of the the favorite lines of the chronic Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers in the mainstream media is that Donald Trump shouldn't be president again because he is "unfit to lead." There's obviously some amnesia that is associated with TDS, because there was a lot to like about Trump's first term as president, even for the Democrats. Peace in the Middle East, thriving investments, and affordable groceries tend to be well-received all around.

While they repeat "unfit to lead" like it's some sort of perverse mantra, they insist the Kamala Harris and her alleged boss Joe Biden can lead, despite an overwhelming body of evidence to the contrary.

Times of crisis are the toughest leadership tests. History's greatest leaders rise to the occasion and prove their mettle when things aren't going well. The people affected by the devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene could use a president who is competent or awake.

No such luck here in the Biden era.

This is from something Matt wrote yesterday:

The Biden-Harris administration has yet again shown its complete inability to effectively manage disaster responses. From its appalling handling of the tragedy in Lahaina, Maui, to its blatant indifference toward the people of East Palestine, Ohio—and now the failure to properly aid the victims of Hurricane Helene, especially in Asheville, N.C.—the pattern is clear. Time and time again, we've witnessed an administration incapable of stepping up when it's needed most.

We are now five weeks away from Election Day. Kamala Harris and her team have been hoping to run a campaign that didn't offer any challenges that would expose her complete lack of depth and the fact that she's always in over her head. They've gotten adept at using photo ops as band aids to cover up sore spots. The idea is to create the appearance of Madame Veep doing something.

Advertisement

Her trip to Douglas, AZ last weekend was supposed to make at seem as if she's finally getting serious about the nightmare at our southern border. Nobody bought it.

As Matt goes on to say in his post about the hurricane response, Harris and her team went so far as to fake a photo to make her seem presidential.

This is a leadership test for Kamala Harris, and she is failing it miserably.

As Kevin wrote yesterday, there is someone who is trying to help:

As Harris takes time posing for fake photographs and Biden works on his cadaver tan on Rehoboth Beach, Del., Donald Trump, who — reminder — isn't the president, is coordinating with Elon Musk to get Starlink internet access up and running for people who have no cell service and no way to tell their loved ones that they are still alive.

Wait, isn't Trump the guy who's unfit to lead?

There is a lot of speculation that Harris and her boss aren't prioritizing aid to those in need because they're primarily in Republican-voting red areas. I still chalk it all up to utter incompetence, but this isn't out of the realm of possibility. This administration does have a record of being vindictive to all of the wrongthink Republicans.

I'm in Michigan right now and there is a Harris ad in heavy rotation in which she promises to be a president for all Americans because she doesn't ask people in need if they're Republican or Democrat.

So, is she sticking it to the Republicans or is she just the raging bundle of ineptitude we've all been watching for the last few years?

Advertisement

I'm going with my longstanding belief that Kamala Harris is all the bad things.

And completely unfit to lead.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

Hippos at the Cincinnati Zoo getting some pumpkin snacks. pic.twitter.com/XFebUfWIS6 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 1, 2024

PJ Media

Me. The V.P. Debate Hasn't Happened Yet, But J.D. Vance Has Already Won

VodkaPundit. So Now Conservatives Are Evil for Liking — [Checks Notes] — Attractive Women?

Um...Uh-Oh. Now, Even Barbells Are Problematic

Hey Pentagon, Pay Attention. Israel Is Showing You How to Win Wars.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. 2020's Most Accurate Pollster Says Pennsylvania Is Trump's to Lose... BUT...

Non-Shocker: Hurricane Victims Getting the Maui/East Palestine Treatment from Biden and Harris

The Biden-Harris Federal Response to Helene Is a Total Disaster

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Is Iran's Nuclear Program Next on Israel's Target List?

Harris/Biden's 'Illegal Alien Airlines' Program Is an Unmitigated Fraud

No. Good talk. Warwick, RI School Board Candidate Wants Boys in Girls' Bathrooms

This Might Be the Most Poorly Staged ‘Presidential’ Photo of Kamala Ever

With Biden and Harris MIA After Helene Devastation, Trump Steps Up

Kamala Sports Pricey Necklace at Fake Border Photo Op

Massive Chemical Plant Fire Causes Tens of Thousands to Evacuate in Suburban Atlanta

Advertisement

Parts of Georgia Are Struggling After Helene Powered Through the State

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. The Narrative About Bad America First Candidates Is Nonsense

Let's Check in on How Walz Is Feeling Ahead of VP Debate

UNRWA Confirms Hamas Leader in Lebanon Was One of Their Own

LATEST: Israeli Forces Have Invaded Lebanon

Armed Citizen Shoots Robber Who Used Toy Gun in Stick-Up

Cam&Co. Harris' Pandering on Guns Isn't Playing Well With Some Anti-2A Activists

Helene's Devastation a Reminder of the Importance of Armed Self-Defense

No, Really, Who's President Now?

Shucks. The Left Wails in Mourning for Nasrallah

Harvard Researchers May Have Found a Cheap Way to Beat the Flu

Rep. Comer Issues Subpoena for DHS Records on Tim Walz' Ties to China

Kamala Harris Visits FEMA HQ and What Happened Next Was an Insult to Our Intelligence

This May Be the Cringiest Kamala Interview Yet

#RIP. Pete Rose, 'Hit King' and All-Star Cincinnati Reds Player and Manager, Dead at 83

Florida City Declares Hurricane Emergency, Bans Gun Sales and Even Displays

Weird: Tim Walz Gives a Jazz Hands Welcome as He Deplanes

As Desperate Families Search for Lost Loved Ones, Secretary Mayorkas Can Only Preach About Climate Change

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

UN Pact for the Future Destroys Your Future, Part II

Mamala, ‘White Dudes For Harris,’ and the ‘Positive, Multiracial, Feminist Democracy Narrative’

The Scourge of God: The Prevailing Mystery of Attila and the Huns

Advertisement

Is the Biden-Harris Admin Sabotaging Red County Turnout With Its Hurricane Response?

Kerry’s Anti-Free Speech, Pro-Globalist Rhetoric Is Emblematic of Democrats

Our Commander-in-Chief Gives an Inspiring Response to Question About Israel’s Strikes in Yemen

Around the Interwebz

Netflix's No Good Deed teaser is for everyone stuck in a Zillow rabbit hole

Ryan Murphy's next series looks a little familiar

American Food Traditions That Started as Marketing Ploys

Bee Me

Hezbollah Reaches Out To U.S. For Advice On How To Govern With A Dead Leader https://t.co/nCbJfENAlR pic.twitter.com/2IBVjOvbce — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 30, 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

#RIP.