This Might Be the Most Poorly Staged ‘Presidential’ Photo of Kamala Ever

Matt Margolis | 10:17 AM on September 30, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Presidential candidates often seize crises as opportunities to showcase their leadership and ability to handle adversity. Kamala Harris seems to be attempting to exploit Hurricane Helene for the same purpose.

Advertisement

However, she so blatantly staged her efforts that they reek of desperation. Late Sunday night, tweeted that FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on Hurricane Helene briefed her, that they discussed the federal response, and that she spoke with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper about the state’s ongoing rescue and recovery efforts. 

Of course, just like if you go to the gym without sharing a photo on social media to prove it, it doesn't count, the update from Harris from the official vice president's account on X included a photographic "evidence" of Kamala taking charge during this crisis.

Kamala's handlers are not the best at staging. We know this from her recent visit to the southern border, which included similarly staged photos like a brief walk along the border wall while talking with a border agent. Even the Border Patrol Union blasted the phony photo-op:

Advertisement

This staged photo of Kamala at the FEMA briefing is a whole new level of poorly staged moments. You'll notice the intense look on her face, the pen in hand, a pad of paper, phone flat on the desk, and a lone earbud in her ear.

Do you notice what's wrong with it?

Lots of people noticed, too.

Advertisement

So much of what Kamala's handlers are presenting about her is completely phony. Earlier this month, people called her campaign out for busing Massachusetts voters to a rally in New Hampshire to boost attendance.

Did Kamala speak with Criswell? Probably. Was she talking to her while the photographer took this photo? I'd bet anything she wasn't. Could there be an explanation for why she's got a phone on the desk and an unconnected earbud? Perhaps she was listening to Tupac or P. Diddy on another phone while doodling. Who knows? But it's pretty sad that her handlers aren't better at pulling these fake moments off.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: KAMALA HARRIS ELECTION 2024

Recommended

So Now Conservatives Are Evil for Liking — [Checks Notes] — Attractive Women? Stephen Green
The Morning Briefing: Kamala Harris's Border Kabuki Isn't Going to Sway Anyone Stephen Kruiser
Hey Pentagon, Pay Attention. Israel Is Showing You How to Win Wars. C.A. Skeet
Endorsing Kamala Harris Might Have Been the Worst Career Move Taylor Swift Has Ever Made Rick Moran
Kamala’s Bungling Border Visit Comes as Shocking Illegal Crime Stats Revealed Catherine Salgado
WATCH: John Kerry at WEF Literally Calls For End of First Amendment Speech Rights Ben Bartee

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
WATCH: John Kerry at WEF Literally Calls For End of First Amendment Speech Rights
School Choice vs. the Propaganda Wars
Does Trump Have the Momentum in the Final Weeks of the Campaign?
Advertisement