This Might Be the Most Poorly Staged ‘Presidential’ Photo of Kamala Ever

Presidential candidates often seize crises as opportunities to showcase their leadership and ability to handle adversity. Kamala Harris seems to be attempting to exploit Hurricane Helene for the same purpose.

However, she so blatantly staged her efforts that they reek of desperation. Late Sunday night, tweeted that FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on Hurricane Helene briefed her, that they discussed the federal response, and that she spoke with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper about the state’s ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.

Of course, just like if you go to the gym without sharing a photo on social media to prove it, it doesn't count, the update from Harris from the official vice president's account on X included a photographic "evidence" of Kamala taking charge during this crisis.

I was just briefed by @FEMA_Deanne Criswell on the latest developments about the ongoing impacts of Hurricane Helene. We also discussed our Administration's continued actions to support emergency response and recovery.



I also spoke with @NC_Governor Cooper about the ongoing… pic.twitter.com/nlZPB0h3mO — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 30, 2024

Kamala's handlers are not the best at staging. We know this from her recent visit to the southern border, which included similarly staged photos like a brief walk along the border wall while talking with a border agent. Even the Border Patrol Union blasted the phony photo-op:

Vice president Harris has ignored the border problem she created for over three years. She goes down there for 20 minutes for a photo op and decides to repeat some of the things the NPBC has said before. But again, where has she been the last 3 1/2 years? — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) September 28, 2024

This staged photo of Kamala at the FEMA briefing is a whole new level of poorly staged moments. You'll notice the intense look on her face, the pen in hand, a pad of paper, phone flat on the desk, and a lone earbud in her ear.

Do you notice what's wrong with it?

Kamala's handlers really do need to get better at staging fake shots. https://t.co/NgmybQFqP6 pic.twitter.com/wJeacmRvkD — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) September 30, 2024

Lots of people noticed, too.

She’s got corded earphones that aren’t even plugged in 😭😭😭 — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) September 30, 2024

Why aren’t your headphones plugged into your phone? https://t.co/lkPykBzwdD pic.twitter.com/EHrXJuPE6E — Still Boneless (@still_boneless) September 30, 2024

Also, don’t you think your advisors would tell you to make sure your earbud is plugged into your actual phone, since you don’t seem to be able to think of it when you’re staging your shots? https://t.co/VqFcWjaBVu pic.twitter.com/lRtMyRvsqI — Carnival Barker Renee🤷‍♀️💅🏻 (@eeners) September 30, 2024

So much of what Kamala's handlers are presenting about her is completely phony. Earlier this month, people called her campaign out for busing Massachusetts voters to a rally in New Hampshire to boost attendance.

🚨 CBS Boston just CALLED OUT Kamala Harris for bussing in hundreds of people to make it look like she has support



This is so freaking pathetic 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/NjryJ8odSC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 5, 2024

Did Kamala speak with Criswell? Probably. Was she talking to her while the photographer took this photo? I'd bet anything she wasn't. Could there be an explanation for why she's got a phone on the desk and an unconnected earbud? Perhaps she was listening to Tupac or P. Diddy on another phone while doodling. Who knows? But it's pretty sad that her handlers aren't better at pulling these fake moments off.