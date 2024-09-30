Warwick, RI School Board Candidate Wants Boys in Girls' Bathrooms

Hello, PJ Media readers of Rhode Island, specifically the fine town of Warwick.

This message applies to all of our readership equally, but I am using your town to remind everyone why local politics matter.

Allow me to introduce one Mr. Zachary Colón, who is running for Warwick's school board.

Local news site Warwick Online provided some details about him: He is running for the board as a Democrat and describing some of his plans for education in the area, like universal preschool and figuring out how to bring students back into town since they are leaving through "pathways programs."

One plank of Mr. Colón's campaign platform that was left out is how he wants to ensure boys can use the girls' room so long as they say they are girls. Libs of TikTok:

Meet Zachary Colón. He went on an unhinged rant about wanting kids to share the bathroom with the opposite s*x.



He’s running for school board in @WarwickSchools.



Election is this November. Vote wisely! Your daughters' safety depends on it!

If the post isn't working or you just don't want to hear him directly, here is a summation:

Colón starts off with something about kids using pronouns that I had a hard time understanding before going on to saying how he went to school with "at least three" transgender students who were "some of the nicest people I knew."

I am sure they were, buddy. Nobody is denying that transgenders can be good and decent people.

This somehow goes into him denouncing North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum (R) for signing a bill prohibiting transgender "girls" from playing on actual girls' sports teams in the state, despite there supposedly never having been a transgender "girl" who tried to get on a team.

It's North Dakota, dude. One of the least populous states in the Union. Besides, it's not like we have seen plenty of reasons why biological men should not be playing sports with biological women in other parts of the country.

Anyway, Colón denounces everyone as "making up issues that are simply not happening on a frequent basis like you're pretending you are. It's absurd, it's disgusting, it's harmful."

Naturally, this segued into him pulling the old transgender suicide tactic, saying that this is precisely why they kill themselves, as if it has nothing to do with being told for years on end that you are in the wrong body and that you should be pumped full of artificial cross-sex hormones and mutilate yourself so you can feel more "authentic."

"You are evil, evil, evil people to make this a priority of your day-to-day life. Well, let people piss where they want to!" Colón dramatically declared, evidently thinking that using vulgar wordage about this issue would surely appeal to voters.

Still, if you ever need a reason to be more involved in your local politics, this guy is a perfect example. If you do not want your daughters' private spaces filled with boys, make sure you know who is enabling that because, more often than not, it is someone local.

