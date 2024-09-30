The Biden-Harris Federal Response to Helene Is a Total Disaster

Matt Margolis | 1:17 PM on September 30, 2024
AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek

The Biden-Harris administration has yet again shown its complete inability to manage disaster responses effectively. From its disastrous handling of the tragedy in Lahaina, Maui, to its blatant indifference toward the people of East Palestine, Ohio, and now the failure to properly aid the victims of Hurricane Helene, especially in Asheville, N.C., the pattern is clear. Time and time again, we're witnessing an administration incapable of stepping up when it's needed most.

Of course, that's not stopping them from getting the necessary photo ops. Kamala Harris is attempting to use Hurricane Helene to display leadership, but it's entirely phony. Late Sunday, she tweeted about being briefed by FEMA and speaking with North Carolina's governor about recovery efforts. Like many politicians, she shared a photo to emphasize her involvement, but it actually proved it was all fake. Meanwhile, rather than actually doing something to help, she was on the other side of the country raising money for her campaign in San Francisco.

Things are so bad in North Carolina that down in Florida, which also experienced the wrath of Helene, Gov. Ron DeSantis is telling the federal government to focus on North Carolina because Florida "has what we need."

"I was in the air when President Joe Biden called, so I wasn't able to talk to him yesterday," DeSantis said. "What I would say is—Florida, we have it handled. We got approved for the individual assistance things we've wanted. We have we have what we need. Now, obviously, you know, there may be additional things that we'll ask for in the future, it depends on how things shake out," he added. "But, I think most of the effort should be in Western North Carolina right now because you still have active rescues that need to take place." 

Related: Parts of Georgia Are Struggling After Helene Powered Through the State

"It's almost like if this area were totally cut off and every road was destroyed and all this, but you can still get places by boat. There, you can't do that," DeSantis said. "I just think they should really, the federal government should focus on that. We're running rescue flights. We're happy to do it, but I know the federal government has more assets than the state of Florida has. So there should not be anybody left behind."

Sadly, it's not looking good for more assistance coming to North Carolina any time soon. On Sunday, Joe Biden told the media that the Biden-Harris administration had given the victims of the hurricane "everything that we have," and that there aren't any more resources that the federal government can provide.

The Biden-Harris administration has completely dropped the ball on the federal response to Hurricane Helene, but at least Kamala got a photo op pretending to care.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

