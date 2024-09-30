Non-Shocker: Hurricane Victims Getting the Maui/East Palestine Treatment from Biden and Harris

Kevin Downey Jr. | 4:09 PM on September 30, 2024
Photo Credit: U.S. Coast Guard

As local first responders are still pulling bodies from the devastation that Hurricane Helene left, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are doing what they do best for Americans in need: ignoring them.

As Harris takes time posing for fake photographs and Biden works on his cadaver tan on Rehoboth Beach, Del., Donald Trump, who — reminder — isn't the president, is coordinating with Elon Musk to get Starlink internet access up and running for people who have no cell service and no way to tell their loved ones that they are still alive.

The easy answer would be to assume that the gruesome twosome of Biden and Harris doesn't care about Appalachian peckerwoods, but I think the answer is much more simple: they hate Americans. The globalist lizard people running the U.S.A. know that their bread and butter is in Ukraine, and their masters at the World Economic Forum (WEF) want to replace We the People anyway. So why spend the money on Americans who are struggling for potable water?

REMINDER-O-RAMA! The Biden-Harris administration has sent just under $200 billion to Ukraine and is funding the well-being of our replacements — illegal immigrants — to the tune of $150.7 billion a year.

Hawaii, which has voted for Democratic presidential candidates since 1984, was devasted by a fire in Maui several years ago. Despite handing out mad stacks to illegals and Ukraine, Biden graciously decided that Hawaiians would receive a paltry $700 per family.

FACT-O-RAMA! Illegal immigrant families of four in New York City receive debit cards worth $18,200 per year.

Biden couldn't find the time to visit East Palestine, Ohio, for a year after a train derailment filled that town's sky, earth, and water with poisonous chemicals.

He didn't bother to visit Waukesha, Wis., which is allegedly somehow turning blue, after a domestic terrorist ran over 68 white people marching in a Christmas parade.

Related: The Biden-Harris Federal Response to Helene Is a Total Disaster

The Democrats are paying little attention to Buncombe County, N.C., where 35 of North Carolina's 47 dead thus far from the monster storm were from. Roughly 59.7% of Buncombe County residents voted for the same president who now prefers the beach to helping his voters who are struggling to find food.

The Biden-Harris administration shouldn't surprise anyone as it ignores our struggling fellow Americans. The survivors of Maui, Waukesha, and East Palestine know better than anyone else.

This tweet is a parody, but it speaks volumes:

Politics have nothing to do with the Biden-Harris response to those struggling to survive in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The victims of all three of these tragedies have one thing in common: they are Americans.

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. Is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. You can hear KDJ crush the commies and punish the pedos on "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show" every Monday-Friday from 10-11 am at LINEWSRADIO.com.

