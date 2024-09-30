Non-Shocker: Hurricane Victims Getting the Maui/East Palestine Treatment from Biden and Harris

As local first responders are still pulling bodies from the devastation that Hurricane Helene left, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are doing what they do best for Americans in need: ignoring them.

How would the media have reacted if President Trump had been sitting on the beach while towns all over America were being wiped out by a hurricane? pic.twitter.com/R4W9doImyp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 30, 2024

As Harris takes time posing for fake photographs and Biden works on his cadaver tan on Rehoboth Beach, Del., Donald Trump, who — reminder — isn't the president, is coordinating with Elon Musk to get Starlink internet access up and running for people who have no cell service and no way to tell their loved ones that they are still alive.

BREAKING: Trump just revealed that he is personally coordinating with Elon Musk to get Starlink set up for Hurricane Helene victims who have lost communication



"We want to get Starlink hooked up because they have no communication whatsoever. And Elon will always come through. We… pic.twitter.com/y22xduJiH3 — George (@BehizyTweets) September 30, 2024

The easy answer would be to assume that the gruesome twosome of Biden and Harris doesn't care about Appalachian peckerwoods, but I think the answer is much more simple: they hate Americans. The globalist lizard people running the U.S.A. know that their bread and butter is in Ukraine, and their masters at the World Economic Forum (WEF) want to replace We the People anyway. So why spend the money on Americans who are struggling for potable water?

REMINDER-O-RAMA! The Biden-Harris administration has sent just under $200 billion to Ukraine and is funding the well-being of our replacements — illegal immigrants — to the tune of $150.7 billion a year.

Hawaii, which has voted for Democratic presidential candidates since 1984, was devasted by a fire in Maui several years ago. Despite handing out mad stacks to illegals and Ukraine, Biden graciously decided that Hawaiians would receive a paltry $700 per family.

FACT-O-RAMA! Illegal immigrant families of four in New York City receive debit cards worth $18,200 per year.

Biden couldn't find the time to visit East Palestine, Ohio, for a year after a train derailment filled that town's sky, earth, and water with poisonous chemicals.

He didn't bother to visit Waukesha, Wis., which is allegedly somehow turning blue, after a domestic terrorist ran over 68 white people marching in a Christmas parade.

The Democrats are paying little attention to Buncombe County, N.C., where 35 of North Carolina's 47 dead thus far from the monster storm were from. Roughly 59.7% of Buncombe County residents voted for the same president who now prefers the beach to helping his voters who are struggling to find food.

The Biden-Harris administration shouldn't surprise anyone as it ignores our struggling fellow Americans. The survivors of Maui, Waukesha, and East Palestine know better than anyone else.

This tweet is a parody, but it speaks volumes:

Ukraine flags all around Florida are raised to get Aid from Congress after Hurricane Helene. https://t.co/M7pf7qDqMh pic.twitter.com/D81gqOWYLH — Pessimistic Pablo (@pablonjelly) September 30, 2024

Politics have nothing to do with the Biden-Harris response to those struggling to survive in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The victims of all three of these tragedies have one thing in common: they are Americans.