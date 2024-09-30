Massive Chemical Plant Fire Causes Tens of Thousands to Evacuate in Suburban Atlanta

Last week, metro Atlanta was preparing for what would become Hurricane Helene. People were buying groceries and supplies, gassing up their cars, and tying down any loose objects around their houses in preparation for an unprecedented storm.

Advertisement

By the grace of God, Helene tracked to the east and spared much of metro Atlanta, even though there was flooding in Atlanta and various damage throughout the metro. Of course, we should continue praying for our friends in Florida, east Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee.

On Sunday, one suburban Atlanta county dealt with a totally different kind of disaster. It wasn’t weather-related, but it led to mass evacuations and orders to shelter in place and closed a major interstate for hours.

Around 5:30 a.m., the BioLab plant on Old Covington Highway in Conyers, Ga., caught fire. The plant manufactures pool and spa chemicals. The fire triggered the plant’s sprinkler system, but instead of putting out the fire, the sprinkler chemicals reacted with the burning chemicals, creating a toxic stew that burned for hours and sent plumes of smoke into the air. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that authorities reported no injuries even though employees were in the plant when the fire started.

“Rockdale County Fire Chief Marian McDonald said they were forced to use water to put out the fire while knowing it would cause a continued chemical reaction,” WSB-TV reported.

As the wind initially began to spread the chemical smoke to the northeast, authorities shut down a sizeable stretch of Interstate 20, which runs alongside the plant’s campus. Rockdale County ordered around 17,000 residents to evacuate and told other residents to shelter in place indoors. The county closed dozens of side streets as well.

Advertisement

Related: Parts of Georgia Are Struggling After Helene Powered Through the State

The emergency management agency in neighboring Newton County also urged residents to exhibit caution. The wind blew the smoke across the northern portion of that county. The smoke made the sky completely overcast over my house, although I never smelled a chlorine odor.

“We are aware of what is happening in our neighboring county of Rockdale. We are monitoring the situation and would advise that if you smell a chlorine odor you should turn off your air conditioners, turn on your ceiling fans, and if possible, bring your outside animals indoors,” Newton County texted residents. “If you experience any trouble breathing or any other medical emergency call 911. As for now, sheltering in place is the best option.”

Newton County and neighboring Henry and DeKalb Counties opened shelters for Rockdale residents who had to flee their homes. The state reopened I-20 early Monday morning, while around 90,000 people were still under the suggestion to shelter in place, as the Associated Press reported. Rockdale County reported that several side streets were still closed as of Monday morning.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency sent a notification to cell phone users throughout the state about the situation on Monday afternoon. The notification stated that the levels of chemicals in the air are unlikely to harm individuals.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that this is the third major event at the BioLab plant in 20 years. A May 2004 fire sent chemical smoke almost to the South Carolina line and hospitalized 30 people. Rockdale County issued voluntary evacuations in the wake of that fire. Another incident in 2020 — the same year as a fire at another BioLab facility in Louisiana — wasn’t as extensive, although it closed I-20 for six hours.

The worst danger is over in Rockdale County and the surrounding areas. But residents can’t help but wonder why BioLab continues to get away with putting communities in danger.