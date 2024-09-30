Kamala Sports Pricey Necklace at Fake Border Photo Op

Kamala Harris’s brief, staged border visit is making the Democrat vice president and presidential candidate a laughingstock. The latest report is that Kamala was wearing a necklace worth tens of thousands of dollars as she tried to cover up her record of letting thousands of illegal alien criminals into the country.

Advertisement

As of July, under Border Czar Harris, over 660,000 criminals have been allowed into America as illegal aliens, including over 13,000 murderers. Sexual criminals, gang members, burglars, and numerous other dangerous and violent criminals have poured into America. Yet Kamala is still so out of touch she wore what appears to be an expensive Tiffany necklace as she spent less than 20 minutes taking staged photos at the border.

Kamala’s necklace reportedly cost $62,000 -- and, coincidentally, 62,231 people convicted of assault (plus 42,915 with pending assault charges) have crossed our border illegally, and are on ICE’s docket under Kamala’s watch. Another interesting bit of context is that the average U.S. annual salary as of the end of last year was $59,384.

While the identity of Kamala’s necklace has not been officially confirmed, it would hardly be surprising to find she wore such an expensive accoutrement while Americans suffer from her impoverishing policies. The main problem is not that she has enough money to buy the necklace — many politicians do — but that she wears the necklace while displaying total distain for Americans struggling to make ends meet. Similarly, Kamala and her fellow Democrats attack Americans’ gun ownership rights but have personal, armed security.

Advertisement

Read Also: Kamala’s Bungling Border Visit Comes as Shocking Illegal Crime Stats Revealed

The failed Border Czar has reportedly not visited the southern border since 2021, when she visited there months after being appointed to oversee border policies for the Biden administration. The New York Post reported on September 28:

The gold, chain-link piece looks similar to Tiffany & Co.’s Bold Graduated Link Necklace in yellow gold that retails for the whopping price tag. It’s unclear if Harris’ necklace is the Tiffany item, and neither Tiffany’s nor the Harris campaign responded to messages seeking comment… [In Arizona, Harris] called out her rival, GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump for “fanning the flames of fear and division” over immigration, while Trump slammed Harris as “totally incompetent” after news broke of federal data released the same day showing more than 15,000 illegal immigrants currently living in the US are convicted or accused of homicide.

The ICE data, besides showing the number of accused or convicted migrant murderers (recipients of taxpayer-funded freebies, no doubt), stated 13,423 illegals with weapons offenses (3,397 with pending charges) have entered the U.S., and 2,521 convicted of kidnapping (851 with pending charges).

Advertisement

Furthermore, there’s 14,301 illegals convicted of burglary (3,266 with pending charges), 56,533 with “dangerous drugs” convictions (13,846 with pending charges), and 15,811 with sexual assault convictions (4,250 with pending charges).

Kamala has been criticized for wearing the apparent Tiffany necklace before, including recently while trying to appeal to middle class voters in Pennsylvania. Americans are fed up with rich Democrats telling them to be happy with inflation, high prices, and influxes of illegal alien criminals — it’s time to vote these arrogant hypocrites out of office.