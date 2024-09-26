The Morning Briefing: Joe Biden Goes Off-Leash to Help Write a Campaign Ad for Trump

Top O' the Briefing

It turns out the the rumors of Joe Biden's permanent banishment to a basement full of LEGO sets were greatly exaggerated.

Perhaps they just needed to get him out of the way for a while so that DOCTOR Mama Jill Biden could run another Cabinet meeting. For some reason, Joe Biden's handlers decided to juice him up with an Adderall cocktail and let him babble with the shrieking harridans on "The View." That was a real heavyweight intellectual roundtable. When you divvy up one brain cell among that many people, it's rough to watch.

A grateful nation rejoiced upon learning that its president was still functioning and on the job.

OK, every once in a great while I throw in some snark just to entertain myself.

Anyway, President LOLEightyonemillion managed to be coherent long enough to blow a major talking point in defense of Kamala Harris out of the water. This was written by my friend Stephen Green:

Anointed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris promises "a new way forward," but Presidentish Joe Biden said today he delegated "everything from foreign policy to domestic policy" to Harris because "as vice president, there wasn't a single thing that I did that she couldn't do" and everybody with functioning synapses wants to know, "Which is it, bub?"

Donald Trump's strongest moment in the debate against Harris came during his closing statement, when he reminded everyone that she has been in office and presiding over all of the ills that she promises to change if elected. It was effective because it's true.

Kamala Harris has been running in some bizarro world where she posits that Trump is somehow responsible for everything that she and her addled boss have screwed up since 2021. Heck, the Democrats sometimes act as if Trump has been president since 2009.

Harris apologists defend this insanity by saying that, as vice president, she really wasn't in a position to affect policy. That runs counter to the narrative that led up to her crowning as the nominee. The sycophants in the mainstream media were championing Harris as quite the flexing V.P. back then.

Biden just kneecapped the official line of the Harris-Walz people. As Stephen said in his headline, the old boy is "totally trying to sabotage" Madame Veep's campaign. He pretty much just wrote another ad for Team Trump-Vance.

Stephen goes on to explain in detail why Biden might not be averse to throwing some shade at Harris.

Because of their stranglehold on the MSM, the Democrats are very good at keeping internecine squabbling hush-hush. For example, the Clintons and the Obamas weren't exactly pinochle buddies, but the press never mentioned that. It's an unwritten law at The New York Times that only disagreements among Republicans can be reported on.

As Mr. Green wrote, "Harris is all but running as the challenger to Biden's record."

I'm not a professional counselor, but that seems like something that could lead to some toxic acrimony.

True, Biden's brain is running on empty, but that doesn't mean he can't occasionally blurt out a well-rehearsed sentence or two. It's worth pondering whether his comment on "The View" was a deliberate dig or not. Given Biden's legendary abandonment of coherence this year, it did seem oddly clear.

Politics might be getting up to its strange bedfellows matchmaking again.

