Biden Is Totally Trying to Sabotage the Harris-Walz Campaign

Anointed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris promises "a new way forward," but Presidentish Joe Biden said today he delegated "everything from foreign policy to domestic policy" to Harris because "as vice president, there wasn't a single thing that I did that she couldn't do" and everybody with functioning synapses wants to know, "Which is it, bub?"

I'll pause here a moment to give you time to both marvel at Biden's subtle undercut of the Harris-Walz campaign but mostly to chuckle at the phrase, "Kamala Harris promises."

Did you get all that out of your system? Good. Let's proceed, shall we?

All told, Harris is having a mixed week. On the one hand, bettors at sites like Polymarket and John Stossel's Election Betting Odds show Harris as a slight favorite, and so does poll analyst Nate Silver. If you want to know how the least-liked vice president in polling history suddenly gained such likability, Elon Musk (an actual rocket scientist) has you covered.

Manufactured by the media https://t.co/ukl3FcSj8v — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 23, 2024

"Manufactured by the media."

On the other hand, she's still an embarrassment every time she speaks, and her pudding-brained boss just slipped a shiv between her ribs — on The View of all places. For progressive women, that show serves as sacred ground.

BIDEN: "As Vice President, there wasn't a single thing that I did that she couldn't do and so I was able to delegate her responsibility on everything from foreign policy to domestic policy." pic.twitter.com/Uat7jXWNrO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 25, 2024

During the 2004 presidential race between George W Bush and John Kerry, Evan Thomas, the assistant managing editor of Newsweek, said the media "wants Kerry to win." He continued, "They’re going to portray Kerry and Edwards as being young and dynamic and optimistic, and all. There’s going to be this glow about them that some, is going to be worth, collectively, the two of them, that’s going to be worth maybe 15 points."

Recommended: It's the 'Caddyshack' Election

Pretty close. Looks to me like they've given Harris a good 16-point bounce. Even if Thomas was wrong by an order of magnitude — and he wasn't — 1.5% is still enough to tip most elections. It's certainly enough to tip a presidential election in the current environment.

If Thomas was right — and he was probably in the ballpark — without the partisan media (or the State Steno Pool as I've started calling them), the entire country would vote about as Republican as the state of Utah.

But if there's anyone who might be secretly sad to see the once-unloved veep become the Most Beloved First Woman* of Colorness President, it might be Joe Biden.

(*They've gone back to remembering what a woman is for now, at least in Harris's case.)

Remember when Biden announced — by tweet on a Sunday afternoon! — that he was completely voluntarily and freely of his own strong will dropping out of the race? And how a couple of hours later he finally remembered to announce that, oh yeah, he's also endorsing Harris?

If that sequence of events, from the Obama-Pelosi cabal forcing him out to his slow-rolled endorsement, didn't leave a bitter taste in Biden's mouth, it's only because he can no longer remember the flavor.

And what does Biden care, really, who the next president is? He knows his legacy is the first incumbent president to get forced off his reelection ticket by a cabal of party insiders who were more powerful than a sitting president. And, given Biden's mental and physical decline, that's not really a subject for debate.

Besides, the Biden crime family got a good four years of looting the treasury, Jill got to play-act as POTUS, and Hunter will almost certainly get his pardon.

For a mid-wit schemer with no talents aside from cheap demagoguery and expensive graft, that's not such a bad way to go out.

Still, there is that little matter of Biden's prickly ego. Harris is all but running as the challenger to Biden's record, such as it is, with her "new way forward" BS. She dropped him and all "their" accomplishments faster than Usain Bolt fired out of a cannon attached to a Falcon 9 rocket.

So if Biden somehow manages to deny Harris his reelection prize with backhanded compliments like that one on The View, could you blame him?