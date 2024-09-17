The Morning Briefing: The FBI Really Needs to Overhaul Its Radar

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Bachwelde was known to disappear for weeks at a time to hone his lawn dart skills and immerse himself in Spanish language translations of the works of Camille Paglia.

We're in another one of the extended one-note news cycles that can be the bane of anyone who writes about the news. In a less lunatic election year, we would be in the midst of a national conversation about competing policy visions and hot-button issues. The Democratic nominee for president doesn't have any policies, however, and she is responsible for the heat on all of the hot-button issues, so conversation is being kept to a minimum.

The Dems are selling fever pitch hyperbole and lies to their low-info base so we keep discussing attempts on former president Donald Trump's life.

Democrats do, in fact, ruin everything.

We have quickly found out that Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect in the second assassination attempt, isn't some anonymous creeper who appeared out of the ether. This is from something Matt wrote yesterday:

Since then, we've learned more about the shooter, and it turns out that Routh was hardly some random guy. In fact, the media have interviewed him several times in the past. Routh is obsessed with the war in Ukraine and spoke with the New York Times last year about his efforts to support Ukraine's war effort.

The old "Don't rush to judgment, we're not sure of the motivation here" line is having a tough sell for this one too. As Catherine wrote, Routh was triggered by Dem rhetoric.

As the old television infomercials were fond of saying: BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE!

(Click the tweet to see the whole thing.)

This is from Paula's rundown of Monday's law enforcement press conference:

2. In 2019, the FBI received a tip stating that Routh, a convicted felon, had a gun but apparently did nothing about it. Jeffrey Veltri, FBI Special Agent in Charge for the Miami field office, said, "He was the subject of a previously closed 2019 tip to the FBI, where it was alleged he was a felon in possession of a firearm, and following up on the tip, the complainant was interviewed and did not verify, I repeat, did not verify, providing the initial information. The FBI passed that information to local law enforcement." (End of story until Routh showed up with a gun at the Trump International Golf Club.)

Gosh, it seems like we've heard this story before.

For decades, we have tended to find out that potential and actual killers had been known to the FBI for a while. We certainly don't want the Bureau to go full "Minority Report" but it would be comforting if it could find a better way of keeping the violent crazies from achieving their homicidal goals.

Typically, we would be blaming Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray for the FBI's failings, but this problem predates Joe Biden's weaponized regime by many years. Then again, one has to wonder if Routh would have been easier for the FBI to notice if he had been at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Loss of faith in our institutions is a sad fact of life here in recent years. The FBI really hasn't done anything to endear itself to freedom-loving conservatives. If Trump wins in November and does some housecleaning in the Department of Justice when he gets back to Washington, maybe he can install new FBI leadership that will take a serious look at getting better radar.

Everything Isn't Awful

Looks like fun.

SFK of the Day

It's OK to Call Your Political Opponents Insane If They're, You Know, Insane

"Try as they might, Democrats can't pretend that they don't condone violent behavior. They've been feverishly leg-humping the most riotous and murderous among us for the past four years. Their prosecutors think they're on a cable fishing show, taking a 'catch and release' approach to dealing with lawbreakers, and the Biden-Harris open borders nightmare is essentially a placement program for violent criminals."



Shot of Vodka

What Do You Call a Conspiracy to Assassinate Without the Conspiracy?

"I don't even have to ask you, 'What if there was a conspiracy conducted in public in the news and on social media, 24/7, with even the most visible and powerful people taking part in it?' because you've seen it with your own eyes."



Walz Under Investigation for Ties to CCP, Our No.1 Foe

Sordid History: Gavin Newsom’s Father Had an SS Officer For a Business Partner

Is Barack Obama Receiving Better Secret Service Protection Than Donald Trump?

#BodyPositive ‘Nutrition Counselor’ Refuses to Help Clients Lose Weight

