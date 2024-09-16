FBI Expert Blames Anti-Trump Rhetoric for Assassination Attempt, Warns of More Attempts

The second attempted assassination of Donald Trump in just nine weeks signals a chilling shift in American politics. Democrats and the media have been using increasing dangerous and violent rhetoric, and at least one former FBI expert says that this rhetoric is directly responsible for the assassination attempt.

CNN’s Erin Burnett interviewed former FBI counterterrorism agent Tim Clemente, who said that this level of violence targeting a former president is unprecedented. Clemente warns that we are becoming "more and more uncivilized" with political rhetoric reaching a dangerous tipping point.

Burnett highlighted the suspect's actions, noting that he chose to flee rather than take his own life, suggesting that he had a more calculated motive. Clemente was quick to connect this behavior to a larger, more troubling trend. He believes that intense political climate and divisive rhetoric that has become commonplace — especially the way Trump has been vilified — drove the suspect, like the Pennsylvania shooter.

“I would think we're going to find that this guy is extremely politically motivated and that he probably was spurred on by much of the political diatribes that are going on these days,” Clemente explained. “Talking about Trump equating him to Hitler and things like that.”

He also warned that he doesn’t think that this latest incident will be “the last we'll see of crazies out there trying to do this.”

Burnett responded by saying that she thinks “sometimes in this country, we've all become immune and numb for so many reasons, to so many things that we shouldn't be.”

She said, “We're talking about the second attempted assassination of a former president in nine weeks. When the first one happened, I think the entire country was in complete shock and then today there'll be more numbness by people.”

Clemente suggested that the repeated, inflammatory attacks on Trump have desensitized many to the severity of what’s happening.

“You know, Erin, it's unprecedented in a civilized society,” he said. “And I think we're becoming more and more uncivilized, sadly, with the political diatribes that are going on and the political new indictments of either candidate. And sadly, the finger-pointing at Trump has led to, you know, the line about the bloodbath, talking about the auto industry being used as if he's going to create a bloody coup if he loses.”

“That kind of verbiage is something you use in a third-world country when you're talking about a dictator,” he continued. “And that sadly has led to, I think, these attempts on Trump's life, and I don't think it's going to end.”

Clemente concluded, “And I think we just have to realize, look, we're political opponents. You and I might not agree on 50% of what we care about politically. It doesn't matter, it doesn't mean we can't be friends, neighbors, relatives and have a regular dialogue every day. We have to get back to that. Talk about our differences, but not in a way that makes us feel like you're the enemy and I'm all good.”