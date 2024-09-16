Redskins Logo Model’s Family Wants the Chief Restored

The family of the Native American Indian chief who was the model for the Washington Redskins logo is asking for a reversal of cancel culture and the restoration of their relative’s beloved image.

As usual, woke white leftists have erased a logo in the name of tolerance and against the wishes of the people who were supposedly offended. Replacing the Redskins name with “Commanders” and ditching the logo of a handsome Blackfeet chief appeased white leftists, but native groups and now the chief’s own family have spoken out against the erasure of native history.

Breitbart reported on Sept. 15 that the descendants of John Two Guns White Calf want either the NFL or the Washington Commanders team to “return their proud ancestor to prominence.” There is nothing remotely insulting about the previous Redskins logo, which was clearly a tribute to natives. The family also hopes their ancestor’s story will be preserved rather than erased, handed on to future generations of U.S. football fans.

The Man Inside The Logo. His Name is John Two Guns White Calf. This Man is My Family🪶🪶🪶#NFL #WashingtonRedSkins #DanielSnyder #WhiteCalfFamily pic.twitter.com/WWQZuY4Ov7 — Chris White Calf (@OpsEliteN8vKick) November 17, 2023

Two Guns White Calf’s profile served as the logo for the Redskins football team and also as the team’s mascot for years, from 1972 to 2020, when woke, self-righteous leftists ditched the chief in the name of anti-racism. That was in spite of the fact that polls showed both that fans opposed the change and that the logo did not offend American Indians. Guess whose else's opinion the team didn't consult? Two Guns White Calf’s family.

That’s what the chief’s great-nephew Thomas White Calf said, according to Breitbart. Thomas insisted, “The fans want him back and we want him back.”

After all, “Our ancestor was the most famous and most photographed native in history,” until wokies got involved. “Two Guns was also the face on the Indian head nickel. I’m proud of him. The Blackfeet are proud of him,” Thomas declared.

Chief Two Guns White Calf was born in 1872 and reportedly also served as the model for the U.S. Mint’s famous 1913 Indian head nickel. In the early 1900s, he became an activist for preserving Native American culture and passed away in 1934. The chief’s family, though, feel not just canceled by woke liberals, but also ignored by the team. Despite that Chief White Calf served as the model for the team’s logo, the family has been ignored by the team both today and for the many years the team was still named the Redskins… It seems absurd of the NFL to claim it values “diversity” when it is actually eliminating diversity by whitewashing away its once proud tradition of using Native Americans as inspiration.

It certainly seems as if this is a deliberately missed opportunity to teach history. Don’t cancel Two Guns White Calf; tell fans who he was! It’s just like how the former slave who became the living model for now-cancelled “Aunt Jemima” had an amazing story, which leftists have done their best to erase.

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) has backed the family’s plea to the NFL, Breitbart reported. “It’s a point of pride and represents the rich Native American history that helped make our nation great, and it should be enthusiastically celebrated across our culture,” Daines explained, describing the proposed restoration of Two Guns White Calf‘s iconic image as “righting a wrong.”

The Washington Commanders team is under the ownership of an investment group headed by billionaire Josh Harris, and the group stated that it is “collaborating with Sen. Daines to honor the legacy of our team’s heritage and the Native American community,” Breitbart added. “At the senator’s suggestion, we have developed a positive relationship with Ryan Wetzel, the grandson of Walter ‘Blackie’ Wetzel, who designed the logo. We look forward to honoring that legacy.” And hopefully to reversing idiotic cancel culture decision-making.