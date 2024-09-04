The Morning Briefing: More Awful 'Migrant' Madness for Trump to Bury Harris With in Debate

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Dazwald surprised everyone with the success of his Maclean Stevenson custom lampshades side hustle.

One thing I never have to worry about with Donald Trump as a candidate is that he will be an insufferable nice guy Republican when it comes to the ongoing horror flowing across the United States-Mexico border. For far too many years, Republican politicians have played by the Democrats' rhetoric rules on border issues. As a lifelong resident of two border states, I found it infuriating.

Trump kicked off his 2016 presidential bid by being the first Republican in a long time to honestly describe what was going on. He's very focused this year and never loses sight of the fact that the border is one of the most pressing issues on the minds of voters. For people from my neck of the desert, it's the most pressing.

It's also the biggest area of vulnerability for Kamala "What, Me, Border Czar?" Harris. Sadly, the evidence of the awful, violent consequences of the Biden-Harris border policies keeps piling up.

This is from a story my friend Stephen Green covered yesterday:

A stunning 75% of arrests made in midtown Manhattan in recent months are of illegal aliens "for crimes like assault, robbery and domestic violence," according to the New York Post's sources inside the NYPD — and locals can thank their support of Democrats' sanctuary laws for the mess.

For younger voters who may have learned math via Common Core: that's a lot.

As has been well chronicled here, the blue sanctuary cities that used to posture from afar have not gracefully dealt with the nationwide crush of illegals that Biden and Harris have subjected them to. It's tough to be a bleeding heart liberal when there is so much actual blood all over the place.

Here's another disturbing story from yesterday that Grayson wrote about:

Why is it that so many of the illegal alien crimes I have written for PJ Media seem to involve minors? This latest instance of a "newcomer" harming a kid comes from Lowell, Ind., where a 26-year-old illegal alien named Dimas Gabriel Yanez, evidently a Honduran, was arrested Sunday after stabbing a 14-year-old girl at her brother's baseball game the day before. The Independent provided a bit more detail about the attack, where a witness, Coach Mathew Raiman, said Yanez had "just jumped on her and pushed her over, then he proceeded to pull out what I called like a bowie knife, a big 16, 18-inch knife and just started swinging it on her." He also stabbed the girl's mom when she tried to intervene, although police did not suggest a motive, and it appeared to have been random.

Random, yes, but also entirely preventable.

Trump will no doubt use the border like a cudgel to attempt to score a knockout over Kamala Harris in their debate. The ABC Dem water-carriers moderating the debate may not let him, however. At least they'll do their level best to run interference for Madame Veep.

ABC's David Muir and Linsey Davis aren't the worst hacks at a network that employs Jonathan Karl and George Stephanopoulos, but they will still be on Team "YAS QUEEN!" for this one.

Davis has had some pretty hacky moments in the last few years, including accusing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of wrongthink about vaccines and proudly censoring her own interview with him because she decided that she knows what's best for the public.

Davis did, however, rough up Kamala Harris a bit in a 2019 Democratic primary debate. As we've seen since July 21 though, the Kamala Harris who was loathed by everyone on the left in 2019 has magically morphed into the Princess of Joy. Ms. Davis has almost certainly been given a tailored pair of kid gloves with which to treat Harris.

The playbook for Trump remains the same now that he's facing Harris: relentlessly go after her about the border and the economy, with an occasional reminder that she's practically a lock to start World War III thrown in.

I have no worries that he's ready to debate three people that night if he has to.

More Than Anything, Survival of the Constitution Is on the Ballot in 2024

"If Kamala Harris's 'Duck and Cackle' campaign helps her get to the White House, the Executive Branch will unleash a full-scale assault on free speech, the right to bear arms, and due process. The Biden administration's thuggish ways will seem reasonable by comparison."

Midtown 'Migrants' Are Just Doing 75% of the Crimes Americans Won't Do

"I mention the hate crime report only because hate crimes against Hispanic victims made up less than 5% of the total for 2023. If there's any oppression going on in New York, it isn't against the city's Hispanic population, regardless of whether they're citizens, legal residents, or illegal aliens.

New York's new problem is with illegal aliens. Period."

