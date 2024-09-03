LIVE RESULTS: Massachusetts Primaries

Happy Tuesday, y'all — or as I like to call the Tuesday after a holiday, Happy Monday-on-Tuesday! We're drawing ever closer to the end of this year's primary season, which seems to have dragged on longer than one of those critical-darling movies that everybody says you just have to see.

Advertisement

Today, we have primaries in only one state — Massachusetts. The Bay State has its statewide and some local primaries today.

Of course, the one probably generating the most interest is the Senate primary, where Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is aiming her arrows at a third term. Warren, whose tribal name is Shouts with a Nasal Voice, is unopposed, while three GOP hopefuls are vying to challenge her.

If you want a glimpse of how blue of a state Massachusetts is, Republicans are only fielding candidates in two House races, and only one of those races features multiple candidates. Baked Bean State Democrats are running unopposed in every House contest. Needless to say, this looks like a quiet night.

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET throughout the state. You can see the latest and most accurate results below thanks to our partners at Decision Desk HQ, and of course, you can always trust us for in-depth coverage and analysis of the entire 2024 campaign landscape.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: We are facing the most consequential election in our nation's history. America won't survive another four years of Democrats. Help PJ Media tell the truth about the 2024 election as the left-wing, mainstream media propagandists do all they can to support the Democrats.



Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code 2024 to get 50% off a VIP membership!



