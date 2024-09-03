Midtown 'Migrants' Are Just Doing 75% of the Crimes Americans Won't Do

A stunning 75% of arrests made in midtown Manhattan in recent months are of illegal aliens "for crimes like assault, robbery and domestic violence," according to the New York Post's sources inside the NYPD — and locals can thank their support of Democrats' sanctuary laws for the mess.

“New York City eliminated a tool to get rid of violent criminals. What a mess,” one former prosecutor at the Queens District Attorney’s Office told the Post. “The sanctuary city law is pathetic. It’s disgusting. It’s crazy.”

Meanwhile, the New York State Comptroller's office released a report in August on the state's rising problem with so-called hate crimes. "In 2023, nearly 44 percent of all recorded hate crime incidents and 88 percent of religious-based hate crimes targeted Jewish victims, the largest share of all such crimes." 2023's 477 incidents against Jews is an 88% increase over 2018. For all the hype and NYC's large assortment of transgender people (regardless of whether they're actual victims of gender dysphoria), last year saw only 24 anti-trans hate crimes.

I mention the hate crime report only because hate crimes against Hispanic victims made up less than 5% of the total for 2023. If there's any oppression going on in New York, it isn't against the city's Hispanic population, regardless of whether they're citizens, legal residents, or illegal aliens.

New York's new problem is with illegal aliens. Period.

Still, you can't help but be amused by this incident:

Jefferson Maldenado, a 31-year-old migrant from Ecuador, has been arrested in New York City five times since arriving in the US earlier this year. His latest bust was for stealing a pair of pants and a beer from the Target near Herald Square. Asked why he committed the crime, the migrant thief said, “I wanted to change my clothes and think. “I wanted to sit down and think about my life, about what to do. Because this is not a normal world.”

Say what you will but there's no denying that Maldenado and his stolen pants enjoy a healthy outlook on life.

"Across New York, recently arrived migrants are flooding the criminal justice system — at far higher rates than public officials have acknowledged," the Post also reported.

To acknowledge the facts would disrupt the narrative, and that's unacceptable. The day that New York City or state officials publicly recognize reality is the day a Republican looks like a serious contender for mayor or governor — and the Dems need to run to the GOP's right on illegal immigration.

That's just the political reality in our unreal age.

What's curious is why the New York Post — a center-right tabloid — insists on using the word "migrants" instead of the legally and factually correct phrase, "illegal aliens." That's just one more sign of how deep the cultural rot runs.

My heart goes out to all the unemployed midtown criminals who can't steal a pair of pants and a beer from Target because an illegal alien will steal them cheaper.

