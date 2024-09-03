Illegal Alien Stabs 14-Year-Old Girl at Baseball Game

Why is it that so many of the illegal alien crimes I have written for PJ Media seem to involve minors? This latest instance of a "newcomer" harming a kid comes from Lowell, Ind., where a 26-year-old illegal alien named Dimas Gabriel Yanez, evidently a Honduran, was arrested Sunday after stabbing a 14-year-old girl at her brother's baseball game the day before.

Advertisement

The Independent provided a bit more detail about the attack, where a witness, Coach Mathew Raiman, said Yanez had "just jumped on her and pushed her over, then he proceeded to pull out what I called like a bowie knife, a big 16, 18-inch knife and just started swinging it on her."

He also stabbed the girl's mom when she tried to intervene, although police did not suggest a motive, and it appeared to have been random.

A bit of good news that the Independent reported was that a bunch of dads at the game chased Yanez away until they lost sight of him, and the unnamed victim was only injured in the hand and has since been discharged from the hospital.

Police caught Yanez in a cornfield, evidently trying to cut his hair to make himself look different. And get this: He was deported in 2018 back to Honduras (so under Trump) but got back into the U.S. at some point (no doubt thanks to Biden's handlers) and was likely involved in other crimes during his most recent reentry.

"I would like to extend my most heartfelt gratitude to each and every Lake County police officer and to all law enforcement agencies working tirelessly on the investigation and search in this case. I am proud of the level of cooperation exhibited by police officers throughout the county," said Lake County, Ind., Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. in a statement that Fox News provided.

Advertisement

I hate to say it, but compared to some of the other kids who have fallen prey to illegal aliens allowed into the country by Biden's handlers, this 14-year-old girl got off easy.

At the end of April, I wrote about an illegal from Guatemala, Gabriel Cuz-Choc, who murdered his girlfriend and her four-year-old daughter in Dover, Fla.

For Our VIPs: Illegal Immigrant Murders Girlfriend, Toddler in Florida

Let's not forget 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who fell victim to two illegals from Venezuela in Houston, or the 13-year-old girl a machete-wielding Ecuadorian raped (while recording the horrific act) in New York, both in June.

In the middle of August, I found an incident in Mississippi where a 34-year-old Mexican national raped a 10-year-old boy. Details were initially scant when I first wrote about it, but apparently, much like Yanez, Filiberto Gonzalez had been deported before and reentered the country at an unknown date.

Then, just a few weeks ago, it turned out that Biden's handlers lost around 300,000 children who have been trafficked across the border, and Lord knows what evil they have been subject to ever since they were brought into the country.

Advertisement

I take no pleasure in writing about these crimes, but I feel like I must because they will not gain much traction otherwise, buried in people's X feeds or staying local. Otherwise, the full extent of what Biden's handlers are allowing to happen by keeping the border nonexistent will remain obscured.

That's why PJ Media offers VIP memberships to keep us up and running and get these news stories out, and you can get 50% off yours when you sign up today with the promo code SAVEAMERICA.