The Morning Briefing: Democrats Are Bathing In Desperation and Flop-Sweat

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Pesmerick flirted with the idea of becoming a hamster man before realizing that his true love was the zither.

While it's true that I'm the one who is usually cautioning against irrational exuberance, this is still a newsletter, and sometimes it is just fun to talk about what's in the news.

Especially if it's about angsty Democrats.

Those who want Joe Biden to lose in November are in classic "if the election were held today" territory right now. It's as if Team Biden has hired Murphy's Law as a campaign consultant. Even the Dems' flying monkeys in the mainstream media are noticing that the house is on fire.

This is from something Rick wrote yesterday:

"A pervasive sense of fear has settled in at the highest levels of the Democratic Party over President Joe Biden’s reelection prospects," begins a Politico article about the Democrat's "freakout" over Biden's listless campaign for reelection. “You don’t want to be that guy who is on the record saying we’re doomed, or the campaign’s bad, or Biden’s making mistakes. Nobody wants to be that guy,” said a Democratic operative in close touch with the White House.

They've known for a long time that Biden is a train wreck when out in public. What this means is that they're afraid that Donald Trump is about to move outside of the margin of magic mail-in ballots. It also means that the internal polling from the swing states is much worse than the public polls are letting on.

Another thing it means that they know that their corrupt legal assault on Trump isn't going to yield the results that they want, even if he's convicted by the Bragg/Merchan Soviet show trial jury. In fact, this is probably what's really sparking the uptick in concern.

They had everything riding on the perversion of justice getting Trump out of their way, after all. Trump has been spinning all of the negativity into gold, however. His raucous good time in the Bronx to wrap up last week was probably the mother of all triggers to make them realize that he'll still be popular with regular voters even if he's in an orange jumpsuit.

The Politico panic piece wasn't yesterday's biggest sign that Biden-Harris '24 is in freefall, though. The antics outside the Manhattan courthouse where Trump is being railroaded really added a clown car effect.

This is from Victoria:

Joe Biden dispatched his political team to the microphones outside the courthouse where he sicced a DOJ transplant to prosecute his opponent, Donald Trump. Up to this point, the Biden regime gamely denied that this wasn't a political show trial, claiming that it was a legitimate prosecution based on legal payments that they of course had nothing to do with. But then he sent his political team to drum up votes outside the courthouse. Biden's attempt to troll Trump while he was in court fighting for his freedom against bizarre bookkeeping charges confirmed what we'd known all along.

That's right, they held a campaign event at the courthouse. Even more bizarre, as Victoria notes, is that the stunt was kicked off with the insistence that they weren't there because of ORANGE MAN BAD being in the courtroom. There's video in Victoria's post and it redefines awkward. It was just more daddy issues acting out from people who suffer from chronic Trump Derangement Syndrome.

It's odd that, with so many entertainment industry people in the bag for them, Democrats don't understand the optics in situations like this. There should be someone involved in these decisions who can say, "Yeah, that's a lousy idea." Maybe some famous actor.

Oh wait.

Matt wrote this:

The Biden campaign is panicking about the situation and decided to revise its strategy of largely ignoring the trial to sending actor Robert De Niro to the Manhattan courthouse to troll Trump.

OK, they're all a little too in the bag.

De Niro did nothing but add extra helpings of unhinged to the already ridiculous proceedings (Matt's got video of that). The sight of Hunter Biden snorting blow off of a hooker in the background might have actually classed up the sad affair.

This isn't a campaign in crisis, it's a campaign in the midst of a nervous breakdown.

Somewhere in the Pennsylvania night, the Magic Mail-In Ballot Machine groans under the weight of expectations.

SFK of the Day

Robert De Niro Remains the Poster Boy for 'Just Shut Up and Sing'

"The ascent of Donald Trump to the top of the political food chain in America really brought out the celebrity commie chihuahuas, and they haven't stopped barking since 2016. Even after they got their desiccated husk of a puppet in the Oval Office in 2021, they kept yapping as if they were being tortured."



Shot of Vodka

Dear Mainstream Media: You're Squirming and We Love It

"The fear is palpable in stories ranging from gentle advice aimed at nudging Biden in a better direction politically to out-and-out panicmongering over Orange Man Bad that makes the anti-Trump stuff from 2016 and 2020 almost look sane in comparison."



PJ Media

Me. Popcorn: Hunter Biden's Ex-Stripper Baby Mama to Publish Tell-All in August

VodkaPundit. How Big Tech Helped Bring on America's New Energy Crisis

The ‘Massive Strain’ of Illegal Migration on U.S. School System

Judge Cannon Thwarts Jack Smith’s Attempt to Silence Trump

YER OUT! The Most Controversial Man in Baseball Is Retiring

BIDEN TEAM CONFIRMS: Trump NYC Trial Was a Biden Produced Political Show Trial

Massachusetts Maniac Stabs Children, 'Laughing the Whole Time'

Trump Lawyer to Jury: You Can't Convict or Imprison a Man Based on the Words of a Convicted Liar

You're Gonna Need a Thicker Skin: Richard Dreyfuss' Appearance Sparks Apology from Theater

Google AI Has Been Dishing Out Dangerous Cooking Tips

LIVE RESULTS: Texas Runoff Edition

Oh. Staffers at Seattle Museum Walk Out Because They Don't Like Being Called Antisemites

This May Have Been the Biden Campaign’s Dumbest Idea Yet

Biden Still Doesn't Get It: It's the Inflation, Stupid.

Trump Lawyers Turn the Tables After Jack Smith Demands ANOTHER Gag Order

The Great 2024 Democratic Party 'Total Freakout'

What Happens When Charter Schools Are So Successful That Public Schools Could Shut Down?

Townhall Mothership

KJP Desperately Tries to Pivot As Doocy Asks About Biden Meeting With Key Witness in Hunter's Trial

Here's How Biden Will Get on the Ballot in Ohio

A Tech Company Posted a Job for 'Whites Only.' Here's What Happened Next.

Fitting. The End Is Near: Biden's Terrorist Aid Pier Is Sinking

Armed Citizen Aids Pennsylvania Officer Who Came Under Fire

Cam&Co. 'Gun Curious' Author Offers Liberal Support for Gun Ownership

Virginian Hit With Fine, No Prison Time for Bringing Ammo to Turks and Caicos

This is the Terrible Review of 'Reacher' We've All Been Waiting For

Is Justin Trudeau's Regime Coming to an End?

Missing that donor $. Harvard Decides to Shut Up and Teach

WATCH: Even CNN Doesn't Think Prosecution Has Proven Case Against Trump

Dennis Quaid Says He's Voting for Trump: 'He's an A**hole, but He's My A**hole'

Thoughts and Prayers for Chris Hemsworth After Recent Speech Is Compared to Harrison Butker's

Ohio Governor Calls Special Session to Ensure Joe Biden Gets on the Ballot

It's a Cult: Associated Press Is Disappointed More Movies Don't Talk About Climate Change

Oops. White Liberal DRAGGED for Pretending to Be a Black Guy to Prove Racism Is Real

What DEI Has Wrought on UCLA Medical School (and Public Health)

Biden Doesn’t Headline His Own Fundraisers, and That’s a Problem for Him

Summer Music List: Why Not Some Music for the Old and the Old at Heart?

Trump Pledges to Investigate Fauci for Perjury if Elected

I’d Panic if I Were a Democrat, Too

As Iran Increases Its Stockpile of Highly Enriched Uranium, Biden Asks Europeans to Back Off Tough Action

I’d Panic if I Were a Democrat, Too

Politico: ‘Biden’s Got a Plan to Protect Science From Trump’

Illegal With Extensive Rap Sheet Arrested for West Virginia Murder

‘Knives Out 3’: Everything We Know About The Second Rian Johnson Sequel

OpenAI training its next major AI model, forms new safety committee

Solar Storms Create Wondrous Auroras—But Dangerous Power Surges

Bee Me

Libertarian Party Nominates Giant Gay Bong https://t.co/nKKT5x8LYo pic.twitter.com/9NNMOzlcWI — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 27, 2024





