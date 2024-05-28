Staffers at Seattle Museum Walk Out Because They Don't Like Being Called Antisemites

Staffers at the Seattle Wing Luke Museum walked off the job when an exhibit “Confronting Hate Together" displeased the employees.

Apparently. the exhibit tried to connect "anti-Zionism" with antisemitism, and the employees, who all hate "Zionism" didn't like being called antisemites.

If the shoe fits.

“Zionism has no place in our communities and being anti-Zionist goes hand in hand with our own liberation as AA/NHPI,” (Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders) wrote the disgruntled staffers. Wing Luke Museum is the only pan-Asian art and history museum in the United States. “Our solidarity with Palestine should be reflected in our AA/NHPI institutions.

Hitler was an anti-Zionist, as are most people who hide behind the term so they can still mingle with decent people. "Anti-Zionism" might have been a legitimate political argument before 1948. Some conservative Jews argued against establishing a Jewish state based on their interpretation of the Bible, but once the state of Israel came into being, it was no longer a political movement and became instead an attack on Israeli sovereignty and the right of the Jews to a homeland.

The American Jewish Committee defines Anti-Zionism as antisemitism by mostly conflating antisemitism with anti-Zionism.

The belief that the Jews, alone among the people of the world, do not have a right to self-determination — or that the Jewish people’s religious and historical connection to Israel is invalid — is inherently bigoted. When Jews are verbally or physically harassed or Jewish institutions and houses of worship are vandalized in response to actions of the State of Israel, it is antisemitism. When criticisms of Israel use antisemitic ideas about Jewish power or greed, utilize Holocaust denial or inversion (i.e. claims that Israelis are the “new Nazis”), or dabble in age-old xenophobic suspicion of the Jewish religion, otherwise legitimate critiques cross the line into antisemitism. Calling for a Palestinian nation-state, while simultaneously advocating for an end to the Jewish nation-state is hypocritical at best, and potentially antisemitic.

The staffers object to the section of the exhibit with a panel from the Jewish Historical Society that states, “Today, antisemitism is often disguised as anti-Zionism.” This is true almost all the time. The idea you can be an anti-Zionist and not hate the Jews is absurd on its face. And those who try to obscure their Jew-hatred by claiming solidarity with the anti-Zionist Palestinians don't know how much the Palestinians truly hate the Jews.

The Palestinians hate the Jews so much that they assassinate any Palestinians who cooperate with Israel or try to make peace with the Jewish state.

“What is happening in Palestine directly reflects violent colonization and imperialism that has and continues to impact Asian American, Native American, and Pacific Islander (AA/NHP) diaspora for generations,” the group wrote online.

“Our Museum’s exhibits, education, and programs have brought together communities, shared hard histories, and conversations and helped create joy and light among the darkness of what AA/NHPI diaspora often feel and experience.”

Seattle Times:

Staff participating in the walkout have four main demands for the museum: Remove any language that “attempt[s] to frame Palestinian liberation and anti-Zionism as antisemitism”; have a “community review” of the exhibit; “acknowledge the limited perspectives presented in this exhibition,” namely those of Palestinians, Arabs and Muslim communities; and center “voices that align with the museum’s mission & values.” Employees participating in the walkout did not immediately respond to an inquiry Friday.

Oh, just take the darn things down. You'll never get it so these morons approve of it. They like hating Jews and don't want to be reminded of that fact.