BIDEN TEAM CONFIRMS: Trump NYC Trial Was a Biden Produced Political Show Trial

Victoria Taft | 4:04 PM on May 28, 2024
Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP

Joe Biden dispatched his political team to the microphones outside the courthouse where he sicced a DOJ transplant to prosecute his opponent, Donald Trump. Up to this point, the Biden regime gamely denied that this wasn't a political show trial, claiming that it was a legitimate prosecution based on legal payments that they of course had nothing to do with. 

But then he sent his political team to drum up votes outside the courthouse. Biden's attempt to troll Trump while he was in court fighting for his freedom against bizarre bookkeeping charges confirmed what we'd known all along. 

At the time that actor Robert De Niro and other Biden political surrogates were being besieged by hecklers and car alarms, Donald Trump was in the courtroom watching his attorneys explain to the five-woman, seven-man jury that bookkeeping entries didn't rise to the level of 34 felonies and years in the slammer. The jury will get the case after the judge gives them the jury instructions, which as I write about nearby, are more about jurors being able to choose their convictions à la carte from a “Get Trump” menu. 

To underscore the nonpolitical nature of this nonpolitical announcement, the Biden nonpolitical re-election team announced in advance that it would be outside the courtroom to hold this nonpolitical presser to the media there to cover the nonpolitical trial.

Then, Joe's minions came to explain that they weren't there at that exact nonpolitical spot because the courthouse was right there. No, they weren't at this very nonpolitical spot because they wanted to mock the former president or draw distinctions such as — hey, their guy isn't in court, see?  but because the media were there it was the only place where the media could be found! See? It was all very nonpolitical.

Seriously, it was a cringeworthy moment. Indeed, it was such a cringeworthy spectacle that it's worth watching them explain that it has nothing to do with the very political lawfare that forced Trump into court. 

But Trump 2024 national spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, blasted the lame Biden effort and called their nonpolitical intervention what she thought it looked like, "a desperate and pathetic and failing campaign who knows they are losing." 

"Joe Biden's sending his campaign outside this criminal courthouse," she fumed.  "It is a full-blown concession that this trial is a witch hunt that comes from the top — comes from Joe Biden. ... This case would have been laughed out of any other courtroom in America.." 

Trump campaign senior aide Jason Miller said that Joe's dog and pony show confirmed that "after months of saying the politics had nothing to do with this trial, they showed up and made a campaign event out of a lower Manhattan trial day for President Trump."

After closing arguments in this bookkeeping trial that has transmorgrified into a 2016 election stealing case, the jury will get their instructions which point the jury to a criminal conviction. See my story about it nearby.


Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, writer and terrestrial radio talk host, heard in Seattle and on the rest of the Left Coast. Listen to her twice weekly  “Adult in the Room Podcast.” Find her at VictoriaTaft.com  Gettr, MeWe, Minds, Locals, Twitter & Facebook. Her book mocking antifa will be out next year. For media inquiries write: [email protected]

