It's Tuesday, so it's time for more primaries. This week, Texas is holding its runoffs in eight congressional districts. Seven of the runoffs are on the GOP side, while one of them is a Democrat runoff.

Both of the Democrats in the District 31 runoff are campaigning on bringing the Democrats back into the majority in the House. Republicans in District 28 are vying to unseat Rep. Henry Cuellar. But the most interesting race may be the 23rd District, which pits controversial Rep. Tony Gonzales against pro-Second Amendment YouTuber Brandon Herrera.

Since I don't want to shortchange you, dear reader, with too short of an article, here are some fun facts about Texas. According to the Texas State Senate:

The state pepper is the jalapeño.

The state grass is the sideoats grama.

The state motto is "friendship." [It ought to be "Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose." —CQ]

The state vegetable is the 1015 sweet onion and the state fruit is the Texas red grapefruit.

The official dish of Texas is chili.

Texas's official dance is the square dance.

The Armor-plated armadillo is the offical state small mammal and the Guadalupe bass is the state fish.

Texas's official flying mammal of the Mexican Free-tailed Bat.

The state large mammal is the Longhorn.

Texas is larger than any of the European nations, and the famed King Ranch is larger than the state of Rhode Island. Last but not least, there's no basement at the Alamo.

Polls will close at 8 p.m. Eastern except for the three counties that are in the Mountain time zone; those counties will close at 9 p.m. Eastern. You'll find up-to-date results below courtesy of our friends at Decision Desk HQ.

